 
 

AirPods Are A Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

Posted: Dec 29 2016, 11:59pm CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success
 

Despite battery issues AirPods are selling like hot cakes.

 During a recent tour of the New York Exchange the Apple CEO Tim Cook has described the AirPods to be a Runaway Success. The CEO was asked for a comment with his nephew. At first he declined to comment on business but he did mention how the AirPods have been a hit since its release.

The AirPods shipping started on 19 December. While both Apple Stores and third party resellers have been getting regular shipments the general public has found it difficult to get their hands on the AirPods due to their popularity. To much surprise Apple has been accused of creating artificial product shortages for a long time but there are no suggestions of something like that afoot here.

Tim Cook while on his visit mentioned that the company is producing them as fast as they can. Those who have actually been successful to get their hands on the AirPods have given positive reviews. However some problems with the batteries haven been reported but the issues are far from being widespread.

Those who are experiencing such an issue can make use of the updated warranty service provided by Apple. This is Apple’s first genuine attempt of making wireless earphones. The AirPods feature the W1 chip and have made the pairing the process of earphones easier than ever. The AirPod decision was crucial especially after the removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone. Now it seems like this technology is here to stay.

(Source: CNBC)

