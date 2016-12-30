More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

The new LG G6 is expected to be out in February. The first renders have also been shared with you but now we have got them in 3D via @onleaks. The very first thing noticeable about the device is that it will have a unibody design which usually all phones adopt these days.

The LG G5 boldly went for the modular design but we can see LG dropping that idea in its flagship in 2017. The 3D images are able to show a visible difference between the G5 and G6. The volume keys still happen to be on the left but are separated at the same time.

The speaker is located down under on the right side of the USB-C Port. The display size remains the same. It measures 5.3 inches. At the back you can see dual cameras which are visibly different. This means we might be seeing different focal lengths.

A finger print button is also present at the back which also happens to be the power button. As per the report the LG G6 will also support wireless charging.