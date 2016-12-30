New Year's Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

Scientists say, that the comet-called Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková will be visible near the crescent moon on Dec 31, but a naked eye won’t see it. Space lovers should have a set of small telescope or binoculars to see this comet that would pass over the Earth.

Say farewell to 2016 in cosmic style by looking up to see the #NewYearsEve #comet on December 31 #NewYear #astronomy #nightsky #comet45p #planets #NASA #JPL #WhatsUp #NYE #newyears A video posted by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (@nasajpl) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:41pm PST

Most people consider comets as bad omens, but comet 45P is not threatening for us. Though, it will fly close to the Earth, but still the comet would be millions of miles away from the earth. The scientists find the comet as a ball of ice and dust.

This is not the first time that comet would pass from the Earth, as comet 45P would make a complete orbit around Earth every 5.25 years, so scientists can easily track it.

These periodic journeys of comets have predictable channels around the sun that can be easily visible by telescopes. Another periodic comet is known as Halley that also gives a good view to the sky watchers.

According to Mashable, scientists say that comet 45P is a part of ice and rock that came from early years of the solar system. The comet mostly appeared in December, as it appeared on Dec 15 for the first time when it was seen near M75-the star cluster.

On Dec 31, 2016, comet won’t be the only cosmic view in the sky, but Mars would also seem to appear near blue/green tinted Neptune, whereas in reality both planets are millions of miles away from each other.

Another planet that would appear on New Year’s Eve is Venus. Looking like a bright star Venus would be visible in the western sky along with Mars and Neptune.

NASA says that there would be a great contrast of rusty red mars and blue/green Neptune.

Scientists consider December a solid month for watching planets, but unfortunately the Geminid shower won’t happen this year, because the bright moon washed it out this year.