How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

On New Year’s Eve, millions of Americans make their resolutions to give up certain bad habits and adopt good ones in their place. It is a difficult proposal and often the quest to change oneself ends in failure.

It could be a single thing they choose to change or it could be several. It makes no difference. Ultimately, the high failure rate is proof of the dismal results of trying to be what you are not in the first place. The brain has a lot to do with this.

Many keep trying hopelessly in a desperate bid to do the impossible. This whole ritual has old roots indeed. It was extant in Ancient Rome.

Our brain is wired to stick to certain basic patterns that get permanent with the passage of time as we make the transition into adulthood. The majority of changes we want to make often happen to be ones we have already tried several times in the past and failed at.

That is in fact the real reason people choose New Year’s Eve to make that hard choice to cut the caffeine from their life or start on a new diet, according to PopularScience. It could be losing a few pounds or building muscle. You name it you got it.

Everybody has certain wishes and desires that he or she cherishes. To attain them is a longed for thing. Yet that is precisely the point. It is not easy to change firmly-entrenched beliefs and habits that are hardwired into the brain.

Despite all the sincere intentions, it all ends up in a fiasco of sorts. Usually when the feel-good feeling is not forthcoming after a while, we give up the new habit in disgust and exasperation.

The key to changing your habits lies in undoing the neuronal connections responsible for the whole addiction to set ways in the first place. The answer lies in mindfulness meditation.

This brings greater awareness and also changes the brain’s structure. You just have to keep at it for awhile and soon you will be footloose and scot-free. The future is a strange entity.

To make it familiar and get acquainted with who you will be in the times to come is where the cure lies. You have to become psyched up. The thing is to just do it and hold on for as long as one can. Soon the old habit dies a natural death and the new one takes its place.