 
 

How To Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 8:34am CST | by , Updated: Dec 30 2016, 8:50am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions
Getty Images
  • The Brain won’t let you Keep your New Year’s Resolutions
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

It seems like the human brain is such a complex organ that it won’t let you keep your New Year’s resolutions. To stick to your new habits you will need to try a different strategy.

On New Year’s Eve, millions of Americans make their resolutions to give up certain bad habits and adopt good ones in their place. It is a difficult proposal and often the quest to change oneself ends in failure.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

It could be a single thing they choose to change or it could be several. It makes no difference. Ultimately, the high failure rate is proof of the dismal results of trying to be what you are not in the first place. The brain has a lot to do with this. 

Many keep trying hopelessly in a desperate bid to do the impossible. This whole ritual has old roots indeed. It was extant in Ancient Rome.

Our brain is wired to stick to certain basic patterns that get permanent with the passage of time as we make the transition into adulthood. The majority of changes we want to make often happen to be ones we have already tried several times in the past and failed at. 

That is in fact the real reason people choose New Year’s Eve to make that hard choice to cut the caffeine from their life or start on a new diet, according to PopularScience. It could be losing a few pounds or building muscle. You name it you got it.

Everybody has certain wishes and desires that he or she cherishes. To attain them is a longed for thing. Yet that is precisely the point. It is not easy to change firmly-entrenched beliefs and habits that are hardwired into the brain. 

Despite all the sincere intentions, it all ends up in a fiasco of sorts. Usually when the feel-good feeling is not forthcoming after a while, we give up the new habit in disgust and exasperation.

The key to changing your habits lies in undoing the neuronal connections responsible for the whole addiction to set ways in the first place. The answer lies in mindfulness meditation.

This brings greater awareness and also changes the brain’s structure. You just have to keep at it for awhile and soon you will be footloose and scot-free. The future is a strange entity.

To make it familiar and get acquainted with who you will be in the times to come is where the cure lies. You have to become psyched up. The thing is to just do it and hold on for as long as one can. Soon the old habit dies a natural death and the new one takes its place. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

6 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

1 hour ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

1 hour ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

1 hour ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

2 hours ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

2 hours ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

4 hours ago

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

8 hours ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

9 hours ago

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

9 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils the Future of Audio

18 hours ago, 2:38pm CST

Top Science News Stories of 2016

Top Science News Stories of 2016

18 hours ago, 2:27pm CST

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

CES 2017 TV Trends: What to Expect

19 hours ago, 1:34pm CST

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

Universe has Lost up to 5% of its Dark Matter Since its Birth

19 hours ago, 1:02pm CST

What is Digital Day?

What is Digital Day?

20 hours ago, 12:24pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

6 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

1 hour ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

1 hour ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

6 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

1 hour ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

1 hour ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.