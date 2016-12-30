Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon has been approved for a patent that would allow for airborne warehouses that use drones to pick up and deliver merchandise. The patent was approved back in April, but it was only recently discovered.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

This may very well be the future of deliveries, as it would allow them to be made in minutes and cut down on the resources needed to make the delivery.

In order for it to work, Amazon would fly blimps over cities, allowing them to circle at 45,000 feet and launch drones. The drones would fall to earth, relying on gravity, until their motors fire up and fly them where they need to go.

An image from the US Patent and Trademark Office shows how it might work:

After finishing up the delivery, a shuttle would fly it back to the blimp, since the drones might not enough power to fly back on their own, according to CNN.

The patent says that sporting events could be a popular destination for the aerial warehouses because they will be able to store food and paraphernalia that stadiums are too small to store. Still, there will be a lot of traffic there, so it remains to be seen how they will work around all of that. Of course, there are also regulatory and safety concerns as well.

The system itself is probably years away and it is unclear if Amazon will follow through with its plans. Still, drone deliveries happened much more quickly than people anticipated, making its first drone delivery to a customer in Britain earlier this month.