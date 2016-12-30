 
 

Amazon Patents A Floating Warehouse

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 9:02am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Amazon has been approved for a patent that would allow for airborne warehouses that use drones to pick up and deliver merchandise. The patent was approved back in April, but it was only recently discovered.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

This may very well be the future of deliveries, as it would allow them to be made in minutes and cut down on the resources needed to make the delivery.

In order for it to work, Amazon would fly blimps over cities, allowing them to circle at 45,000 feet and launch drones. The drones would fall to earth, relying on gravity, until their motors fire up and fly them where they need to go.

An image from the US Patent and Trademark Office shows how it might work:

After finishing up the delivery, a shuttle would fly it back to the blimp, since the drones might not enough power to fly back on their own, according to CNN.

The patent says that sporting events could be a popular destination for the aerial warehouses because they will be able to store food and paraphernalia that stadiums are too small to store. Still, there will be a lot of traffic there, so it remains to be seen how they will work around all of that. Of course, there are also regulatory and safety concerns as well.

The system itself is probably years away and it is unclear if Amazon will follow through with its plans. Still, drone deliveries happened much more quickly than people anticipated, making its first drone delivery to a customer in Britain earlier this month.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

21 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

21 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber Launches Freight Program

2 days ago, 7:30pm CST

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Dec 22 2016, 11:21am CST

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

17 minutes ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

28 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

1 hour ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

1 hour ago

International Space Station Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

ISS Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge to New Heights

2 hours ago

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

Iridium Next Satellites Will Launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket Next Week

2 hours ago

New Year&#039;s Eve Comet Will Welcome 2017

See a Comet on New Year's Eve

2 hours ago

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

More LG G6 Leaks Now Available-in 3D And Video

4 hours ago

Apple CEO has called the AirPods to be a Runaway Success

AirPods Are a Runaway Success According To Tim Cook

9 hours ago

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favour Of Soft Keys

Latest Rumor Suggests Galaxy S8 To Drop Hardware Keys In Favor Of Soft Keys

9 hours ago

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads, Like Literally

A San Francisco Restaurant is Serving Food on iPads

9 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Business News

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

21 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

21 hours ago, 11:54am CST

Uber Launches Freight Program

Uber Launches Freight Program

2 days ago, 7:30pm CST

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Dec 22 2016, 11:21am CST

More Latest Business News Stories


Latest News

Saturn&#039;s Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

Saturn's Moon Titan Still Have Mysterious Clouds

17 minutes ago

How to Keep your New Year’s Resolutions

How to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

28 minutes ago

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple-Colored Rocks on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Purple Rocks on Mars

1 hour ago

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

Hubble Space Telescope Spots a Cosmic Megamaser

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.