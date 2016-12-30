Here Are The Best Digital Deal On Amazon's Digital Day

As we talked about yesterday, Amazon has decided to create another holiday in the same vein as Prime Day or Black Friday. However, this time it all centers around Digital Day, a one day only event where people can get HUGE discounts on digital goods. Some of the deals include up to 80% off video games, 50% off TV shows and movies, 75% off digital comics, and other online subscriptions.

Amazon is hoping that people will use this as a chance to fill up the gadgets and devices that everyone got for the holidays.

We did some poking around the sales, and these are some of the best options:

Apps

Lyft: $10 off your first three rides

AVG Antivirus: 50% off (normally $7.99, SAVE $4.00)

AirBNB: Spend $50, get $15 off

Photoshop: Save 45% (Prime Members Only)

Video Games

Tomb Raider [Download] ($4.99, SAVE $15)

Life is Strange - Complete Season [PC Download Code] ($6.80, SAVE $13.19)

Cities: Skylines [PC Download Code] ($7.49, SAVE $22.50)

Final Fantasy III [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)

Final Fantasy IV [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)

Final Fantasy V [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)

Final Fantasy VI [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)

Sid Meier's Civilization V: The Complete Edition [PC Download Code] ($12.27, SAVE $37.72)

King's Quest: The Complete Collection [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $25)

TOM CLANCY'S Rainbow Six SIEGE Season Pass [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $15)

Just Cause 3 - [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $45)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition [PC Download Code] ($15, SAVE $24.99)

Fallout 4 - [PC Download Code] ($19.79, SAVE $40.20)

Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade [PC Download Code] ($19.99, SAVE $30)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC Download Code] ($19.99, SAVE $20)

Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns [PC Download Code] ($24.99, SAVE $25)

Tom Clancy’s The Division [PC Download Code] ($24.99, SAVE $35)

XCOM 2 [PC Download Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)

Rise of the Tomb Raider [PC Download Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)

Madden NFL 17 [PS4 Digital Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PC Download Code] ($39.59, SAVE $20.40)

Titanfall 2: [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)

FIFA 17 [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)

Dishonored 2 [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)

Kindle Books

Select Series Bundles (up to 60% off)

The Woman on the Orient Express by Lindsay Jayne Ashford ($1.99, SAVE $2)

The Things We Wish Were True by Marybeth Mayhew Whalen ($2, SAVE $2.99 / FREE with Prime Membership)

The Queen's Poisoner (The Kingfountain Series Book 1) by Jeff Wheeler ($2, SAVE $3.99 / FREE with Prime Membership)

A Man Called Intrepid: The Incredible True Story of the Master Spy Who Helped Win World War II by William Stevenson ($1.99, SAVE $13)

Not My Father's Son: A Memoir by Alan Cumming ($1.99, SAVE $14)

The 7th Canon by Robert Dugoni ($1.99, SAVE $3)

Waterloo: The History of Four Days, Three Armies, and Three Battles by Bernard Cornwell ($2.99, SAVE $19.01)

Take Me With You by Catherine Ryan Hyde ($2, SAVE $2.99)

Orphan #8: A Novel by Kim van Alkemade ($1.99, SAVE $13)

Belong to Me: A Novel by Marisa de los Santos ($1.99, SAVE $8)

Movies

Select Movies and TV Shows (up to 50% off)

Bridget Jones's Baby (HD) (Rent - $4.99, Buy $9.99)

Star Trek Beyond (Buy - $6.99)

Storks (HD) (Rent - $4.99, Buy $9.99)

War Dogs (HD) (Rent - $4.99, Buy $9.99)

Ride Along 2 (HD) (Buy - $6.99)

Pete's Dragon - 2016 (HD) (Rent - $5.99, Buy $9.99)

The BFG - 2016 (HD) (Rent - $5.99, Buy $9.99)

Ben-Hur (2016) (Rent - $5.99, Buy $6.99)

The Legend of Tarzan (2016) (Rent - $4.99, Buy $9.99)

Central intelligence (2016) (Rent - $4.99, Buy $9.99)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) (Rent - $5.99, Buy $9.99)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) (Rent - $5.99, Buy $9.99)

Harry Potter Series (Rent - $3.99, Buy $4.99 each)

Digital Comic Books

Marvel Graphic Novels (up to 75% off)

Vision Vol. 1: Little Worse Than A Man [Kindle & comiXology] ($2.99, SAVE $15)

Ms. Marvel Vol. 1: No Normal [Kindle & comiXology] ($2.99, SAVE $6)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Vol. 1: BFF (2015-) [Kindle & comiXology] ($2.99, SAVE $15)

Spider-Man/Deadpool Vol. 1: Isn't It Bromantic (2016-) [Kindle & comiXology]($2.99, SAVE $15)

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl Vol. 1: Squirrel Power (2015) [Kindle & comiXology]($2.99, SAVE $4)

Ms. Marvel Vol. 2: Generation Why [Kindle & comiXology] ($3.99, SAVE $7)

Wolverine: Old Man Logan (2012) [Kindle & comiXology] ($4.99, SAVE $10)

Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 1 (2016-) [Kindle & comiXology]($4.99, SAVE $12)

Secret Wars (2015-2016) [Kindle & comiXology] ($9.99, SAVE $20)

Wolverine: Old Man Logan Vol. 1: Berzerker (2016-) [Kindle & comiXology] ($4.99, SAVE $12)

Doctor Strange Vol. 1: The Way of the Weird (2015-) [Kindle & comiXology]($4.99, SAVE $4)