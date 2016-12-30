 
 

Carrie Fisher To Be Honored With Lightsaber Vigil

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 12:04pm CST

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Carrie Fisher, feminist icon who portrayed Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movies, will be honored tonight with a lightsaber vigil at the Fisher Pavillion at the Seattle Center starting at 7 PM.

Fisher, 60, died on Tuesday after having a cardiac attack on a flight to LA the week before. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, followed her passing the next day at 84.

Mark Edwards organized the Seattle vigil, saying he came up with the idea after seeing a few people mention it.

“I searched online to see if anything similar was happening locally and, when I couldn’t find anything, I decided to try and put something together myself,” Edwards told KIRO 7. “I have been amazed at the response so far. It’s a real testament to Carrie, to see these people coming together with a shared passion.”

Here’s the event description from Facebook:

Carrie Fisher was an Icon. A beloved figure both on and off screen. Let us say farewell by gathering together on Friday, December 30th as we celebrate the life of our favorite Princess. Join us at Seattle Center right by the Fisher Pavilion at 7pm. Bring as many lightsabers as you can carry. Don’t have a saber? Glow sticks and flashlights are just as good. Feel free to come in plain clothes or costumes. All are welcome here. At 7:30 we will have a moment of silence followed by our lightsaber tribute. We will light up the sky as we say farewell to Carrie. Afterwards, feel free to hang around and mingle with fellow fans, have lightsaber battles, or just enjoy the scenery. Carrie is now one with the Force, and May the Force be with us all.

The Author

Noel Diem
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

