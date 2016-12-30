 
 

Faraday Future Global CEO Leaves Ahead Of CES 2017

Posted: Dec 30 2016, 12:36pm CST

 

  • Faraday Future faces further turmoil as top executive leaves
 

The company’s acting Global CEO Ding Lei has left his post a mere few days before CES 2017

Faraday Future’s woes seem to be on the rise. The once promising electric car startup company is facing one problem after another. Ding Lei who was named the acting "global" CEO of Faraday Future has apparently left the company, according to The Verge

The news of the company’s top executive exit comes just a few days before the debut of their car at CES 2017. All of this points towards a complete state of disarray at the company.

Previously it was believed the executives Ding Lee had also left his position at a Chinese technology company called LeEco, which is also working on an electric car. However LeEco's spokesperson confirmed Ding is still employed at the Chinese firm. 

This is not the first time a top executive has left Faraday Future in recent days. A few days ago news broke top executives Marco Mattiacci and Joerg Sommer have left the company.

Mattiacci, who was formerly working at Scuderia Ferrari, was filling the position of chief brand and commercial officer at FF. Similarly Sommer, who was an ex-Volkswagen executive was named the product marketing and growth vice president at FF, but only remained there for three months.

Another conflict in the long list of bad luck faced by FF was the conflict on their seats being developed by Futuris Automotive. Futuris Automotives sued FF for $10 million in unpaid bills, the issue was later resolved.

Similarly the construction on the FF factory in Nevada has halted. At the upcoming CES 2017 FF is scheduled to release its first ever production vehicle. Although the car has still been under wraps but spy pictures of the car resurfaced a few days ago. 

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

