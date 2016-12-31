Samsung S8 Will Come With In-ear Headphones

Will the Samsung S8 have a headphone jack or not? We have heard some rumors that the Korean company is expected to emulate Apple one more time and may ditch the analog connector.

Samsung is said to be releasing a wireless in-ear pair of headphones with the Samsung S8. It is still not clear whether the headphones will be sold with the S8 or separately.

The rumor also does not claim the ear phones to be explicitly wireless such as the Samsung’s own Gear Icon X or the Apple AirPods. The report does put forward the idea that Samsung wishes to compete with the AirPods so they may be wireless after all.

Harman audio tech may or may not be inside the Samsung headphones as the acquisition of Harmen has taken place and the earphones were probably in the making by then.

The report does not directly say that the Samsung S8 will be devoid of a 3.5mm headphone jack but it does say that earphones are to be released with the next flagship.

Source: Sammobile