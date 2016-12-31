 
 

US Army Warns Of Energy Drinks

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 4:10am CST

 

US Army Warns of Energy Drinks
Getty Images
  • How Bad are Energy Drinks?
 

New research reveals US troops should stop chugging so many energy drinks.

Energy drinks are very common these days, because people use them a lot for getting energy in few minutes. But, like every drink this also becomes harmful when used in excess.

Several people used energy drinks during Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research analyzed data collected during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010.  

The researchers discovered that around 45 percent of deployed army officers had one energy drink daily. Whereas 14 percent were reported with 3 and more drinks in a day.

Marketing of energy drinks is very successful in getting attention of the young people, including army members. The marketing involves sexy models, beautiful packaging and a variety of sweet flavors that attract the young. These energy drinks are widely available on military bases.

Bad Impacts of Energy Drinks

The energy drinks are rich in caffeine, and they leave bad impact on health if taken in excess. Dr. Patricia Deuster, professor and director of the Consortium for Health and Military Performance at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, warned military members to take less drinks that have caffeine like coffee, energy drinks, and other soft drinks. The doctor says that the members should not take more than 200 milligrams of caffeine after every 4 hrs. 

Dr. Deuster also warned female military members to avoid energy drinks, as they cause obesity. Not only this, high caffeine can cause  high blood pressure, heart palpitations, panic attacks, dehydration, insomnia,  and anxiety. Doctors also consider energy drinks as sugar bombs, because they rich in sugar. A can of energy drink has around 27 grams of sugar that's very dangerous.

Some energy drinks also are mixed with alcohol, which is further dangerous for health. The drinker hardy feel that he is drunk by taking this alcohol mixed energy drink. Alcohol and caffeine cause severe dehydration when taken in excess.

The researchers say that since energy drinks affect our sleep, so they can affect the performance of military members. However, caffeine is good when we take it properly, stated Dr. Nancy J. Wesensten, from the Center for Military Psychiatry and Neurosciences Research.

Doctors suggest that the best alternate for energy drinks is fresh water, besides it also saves money.

