 
 

Your Gut Bacteria May Ruin Your Weight Loss Plan

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 8:20am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Your Gut Bacteria may Ruin your Weight Loss Plan
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Certain bacteria living in human intestinal tract can make new diets less effective

Bacteria in your gut can ruin your attempt to weight loss, a new research suggests. 

Many people might have noticed that their switch from high-calorie diet to healthy food does not produce desirable results straight away and makes it feel less effective.

Now, researchers have provided an explanation for this. They have found that certain gut bacteria are responsible for the failure of your weight loss plan. Therefore, the bacteria living in your intestinal tract need to be eliminated first to make a plan successful. 

“If we are to prescribe a diet to improve someone’s health, it’s important that we understand what microbes help control beneficial effects. And we’ve found a way to mine that gut microbial communities of different humans to identify the organisms that help promote the effects of a particular diet in ways that might be beneficial.” Lead study author Jeffrey Gordon, Director of the Center for Genome Sciences and Systems Biology at Washington University said.

To assess the effects of different diets on human gut bacteria and how microbes respond to these diets, researchers took fecal samples from people following two separate diets – a typical American diet full of fat, meat and poultry and a low calorie, plant-based diet. Researchers found that people who followed healthy, plant-based diet have more diverse range of bacteria than those with typical American diet.

Then, researchers colonized two groups of mice: germ-free and mice with human gut bacteria communities and fed them both types of diet (plant-rich and American diet). Although both groups of mice responded to their new diets but mice that used to consume American diet had a weaker response to the plant-rich diet. However, their responses improved significantly when their gut bacteria were introduced with the bacteria from plant-diet communities.

“We need to think of our gut microbial communities not as isolated islands but as parts of an archipelago where bacteria can move from island to island. We call this archipelago a metacommunity,” said co-author Nicholas Griffin.

“Many of those bacteria that migrated into the American-diet conditioned microbiota were initially absent in many people consuming this non-restricted diet.”

Researchers believe that this scientific evidence is just a starting point. They emphasize that more research is needed to identify the factors that could enhance the response of certain gut bacteria after consuming new diet.

“We hope that microbes identified using approaches such as those described in this study may once be used as next-generation probiotics,” said Gordon. “Our microbes provide another way of understanding how we humans are connected we are to one another as members of a large community.”

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

