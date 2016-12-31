Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Usually we get the feeling that the folks at Apple find nothing more enjoyable than filing a good patent application. They patent everything and anything they find even if it never finds a spot in a shipping product at the end.

Apple’s patent applications happen to garner the most interest. The latest of such applications brought to the attention of ‘Patently Apple' is the Apple Watch-Like Digital Crown. This will be able to be used on devices including the iPhone and iPad.

The crown is an interesting interface feature for the Apple Watch and will allow for new interactions on any device it appears on. In the latest applications 20160378187 and 20160378189 Apple has outlined why it thinks crown will be beneficial to owners of devices which usually do not feature mechanics of such kind.

The main aim is to provide feedback to interactions. Apple sees this as a great accessibility feature as well as an interface design. The applications are very wordy and complicated.

However in simple terms Apple is bringing a Digital Crown-like interface to the iPad and iPhone. Whether this idea is good enough may depend on the exposure to the Apple Watch but then we wonder if this will ever see the light of day or not as with Apple p’atent applications there is no guarantee if the product actually comes to work.