 
 

Apple Is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown To The IPhone And IPad

Posted: Dec 31 2016, 11:54am CST | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad
Patently Apple
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Digital crown may be seen on iPhones and iPads in future

Usually we get the feeling that the folks at Apple find nothing more enjoyable than filing a good patent application. They patent everything and anything they find even if it never finds a spot in a shipping product at the end.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Apple’s patent applications happen to garner the most interest. The latest of such applications brought to the attention of ‘Patently Apple' is the Apple Watch-Like Digital Crown. This will be able to be used on devices including the iPhone and iPad.

The crown is an interesting interface feature for the Apple Watch and will allow for new interactions on any device it appears on. In the latest applications 20160378187 and 20160378189 Apple has outlined why it thinks crown will be beneficial to owners of devices which usually do not feature mechanics of such kind.

The main aim is to provide feedback to interactions. Apple sees this as a great accessibility feature as well as an interface design. The applications are very wordy and complicated.

However in simple terms Apple is bringing a Digital Crown-like interface to the iPad and iPhone. Whether this idea is good enough may depend on the exposure to the Apple Watch but then we wonder if this will ever see the light of day or not as with Apple p’atent applications there is no guarantee if the product actually comes to work.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

44 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 hour ago

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

3 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

13 hours ago

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

32 minutes ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

2 hours ago

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

2 hours ago

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

2 hours ago

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

3 hours ago

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

3 hours ago

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

3 hours ago

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

3 hours ago

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

Heat-Activated Penis Implant Could Treat Erectile Dysfunction

4 hours ago

NYC Issues First US Intersex Birth Certificate

NYC Issues First US Intersex Birth Certificate

4 hours ago

Your Gut Bacteria may Ruin your Weight Loss Plan

Your Gut Bacteria may Ruin your Weight Loss Plan

4 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Apple

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

44 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 hour ago

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

3 hours ago

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

Samsung is Rumored to Be the Exclusive Supplier of One of the three New iPhones coming in 2017

13 hours ago

More Apple Stories


Latest News

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

32 minutes ago

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

44 minutes ago

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 hour ago

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.