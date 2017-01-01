 
 

NASA Is Building An Ice House On Mars

Posted: Jan 1 2017, 7:37pm CST

 

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars
Credit: NASA
 

If you ever wondered how people would survive on Mars, it looks like NASA may have figured it out using something that we aren't sure we can use: underwater water or ice.

The "Mars Ice Home" is an inflatable dome that resembles an igloo that is surrounded by a shell of ice. It is just one option of many, but it does have a lot of promise. The idea came from NASA's Langley Research Center in hopes that they could use the natural resources on Mars to build the habitat that could protect the astronauts from the elements, including high-energy radiation.

Kevin Vipavetz oversaw the designed and said that the team thought of "many crazy, out of the box ideas and finally converged on the current Ice Home design, which provides a sound engineering solution."

However, this home had an advantage in the fact that it can be transported and deployed easily and then filled with water before anyone arrives. It would also serve as a storage tank for water or maybe even used for rocket fuel, according to Phys.org.

Other concepts have included living in caves, going underground, or residing in darker habitats. The team said that the Ice Home works because it will feel more natural and allows for light: "All of the materials we've selected are translucent, so some outside daylight can pass through and make it feel like you're in a home and not a cave," said Kevin Kempton, also part of the Langley team.

Of course, they need to figure out how much water can be reasonably taken from Mars. To use the Ice Home, it would need a rate of one cubic meter, or 35.3 cubic feet, per day. This would allow the home to be filled for 400 days.

The team wanted to include larger areas so maintenance could be easier inside the home: "The materials that make up the Ice Home will have to withstand many years of use in the harsh Martian environment, including ultraviolet radiation, charged-particle radiation, possibly some atomic oxygen, perchlorates, as well as dust storms – although not as fierce as in the movie 'The Martian'," said Langley researcher Sheila Ann Thibeault.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

8 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

11 hours ago, 9:23am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

15 hours ago, 5:06am CST

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

1 day ago, 2:46pm CST

Does the World Need Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens?

30 minutes ago

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

1 hour ago

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

1 day ago, 12:09pm CST

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

1 day ago, 11:54am CST

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 day ago, 11:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

10 Science Predictions for 2017

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

1 day ago, 9:57am CST

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

1 day ago, 9:35am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

1 day ago, 9:33am CST

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

8 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

11 hours ago, 9:23am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

15 hours ago, 5:06am CST

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

1 day ago, 2:46pm CST

Does the World Need Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens?

30 minutes ago

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

1 hour ago

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

8 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

11 hours ago, 9:23am CST

