Australia’s Famous Rock Formation Turns into a Waterfall After Heavy Rain

Rain pouring over Australia’s famous rock formation at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park has provided onlookers a rare and spectacular sight. The gigantic rock formation Uluru is usually a harsh, dry place. But the massive rainstorm that took place in the past few days has turned this arid natural landmark into a waterfall with rainwater cascading down its fractures and cervices.

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is a huge sandstone rock formation lying at the heart of the national park in central Australia. The rock formation is around 350 meters tall and looks red hot during daytime as sun touches its surface. In the past few days, the massive rainwater on the rock has also drawn the attention of the visitors.

The area surrounding Uluru rarely experiences heavy rain but it received 232 millimeters of rain on December 25. This is something that happens just once in 50 years. Flash flooding forced to close national park on temporarily basis and also led to the evacuation of people from nearby towns.

“There's a lot of water … coming off the rock and what that does is just channels across the ring road around Uluru, some of those roads there were flooded by about 300 to 400mm of rain. (It is) quite spectacular but very hazardous road conditions.” Park manager Mark Misso told ABC News.

The park management is hoping to reopen the site soon. They are updating people regularly on their social media pages.