Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

Studies have taken place that show how new molecules could potentially cure Alzheimer’s disease. Termed neuro-protectors, they are antagonists to the 5-HT6R receptor.

This research effort has a lot of hopes pinned on it as far as the cure of Alzheimer’s is concerned. The compounds mentioned earlier are highly selective in the actions they perform in the brain.

Alzheimer’s is a scourge of modern day existence that is common in the senescent. Those above 60 are the most likely to develop the condition on a partial basis.

Yet in some people, the disease occurs at a relatively younger age. Besides amnesia, the patients suffer from cognitive decline. Also they become more and more isolated and cannot function independently. Even the body refuses to cooperate and finally death comes as a gruesome end to this horrific disease.

Alzheimer’s may also be a sign of dementia and it is a very serious economic problem in the developed world. The financial aspects of this disease make it more of a plague than CV disease and cancer.

A cure still lies in the future. Yet new research shows that it may not be long before we have a reliable treatment for this malady. 5-HT6R receptors are a part of the nerve membranes.

They also respond to external stimuli. The toxicity of AVN-211 was tested. A screening phase showed that AVN-211 was an antagonist. Experiments showed that AVN-211 easily spreads in the human tissue.

Mice, rats and monkeys are the test subjects at present. The compound can treat certain mental ailments as well. It is not only something which erases the symptoms of psychosis but also reduces anxiety. Both schizophrenia and depression could therefore be conquered by this means.

AVN gives results that are similar in nature to the antipsychotic drug Haloperidol. Also AVN-322 was used in screen tests as the drug of choice. Maze experiments were performed on animals and they had to remember pathways in order to get out of the puzzling environment they were stuck in.

Mice getting a dosage of the drug AVN tended to do better at this task. There were also few if any toxic effects of this medicinal compound. The next step is the testing of the drugs in humans.