Posted: Jan 2 2017, 8:58am CST

 

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017
The Nintendo NES Classic Edition is still hard to find after the Holidays. Here are the best ways to find a NES Classic in stock.

The NES Classic Edition console is still very much in demand in the first days of 2017. The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down a bit after the Holidays, are still very high with $180.

Select stores are receiving a limited numbers of NES Classic on a daily basis. The online availability of the NES Classic is dire. Shopko has sold the NES on the last day of 2016.

GameStop sold some NES Bundles on December 29. Amazon has sold the NES in very limited quantities in select cities in the past days as well. Amazon has though not made any announcements about the NES Classic availability.

People report to have found a NES Classic in stock at stores including Target and Walmart. The tool of choice to spot the limited NES inventory is as always Brick Seek. The SKU for the NES is 207-29-0180. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

The discussion group at InStockNow's NES tracking page is a good starting point ot find leads to stores that have the NES in stock. Brick Seek shows currently a very low 5% inventory level for Target stores. T 

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $180 and up. 

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. In a short three months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst. We at I4U News have already pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch at Europe's largest consumer electronics chain. Find out everything we know about the Nintendo Switch launch.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

