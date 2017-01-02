 
 

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 9:24am CST | by , Updated: Jan 2 2017, 9:27am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad
Credit: TurboTax 2017 Commercial "DJ Khaled The Exercise Program G"
 

Intuit once again spends big on the Super Bowl for its TurboTax brand.

The TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 ad is confirmed. Intuit makes the Turbo Tax Super Bowl 2017 commercial part of a broader 2017 campaign "Relax There's TurboTax." The campaign promotes SmartLook, which is a live video connection to a TurboTax expert, credentialed CPA or enrolled agent who provides real-time answers to customers' tax questions.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 ad will be 45 seconds long according to AdAge. The Superbowl commercial will be accompanied by five other TV spots, starting on New Year's during NFL and college bowl games. The new TurboTax ads show conversations between TurboTax experts and customers who will be played by Kathy Bates, DJ Khaled, David Ortiz and Karla Souza.

We would love to see DJ Khaled in a Super Bowl 2017 to explain some of his major keys. Watch the TurboTax ad with DJ Khaled below.

Intuit Inc. creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. 

Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. Mint provides a fresh, easy and intelligent way for people to manage their money, while Intuit's ProConnect brand portfolio includes ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional accountants. 

Founded in 1983, Intuit had revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations.

We already kicked off our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list, where now TurboTax is also featured. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

6 hours ago

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters Announced by NFL

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters Announced by NFL

Dec 21 2016, 1:31am CST

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad announced

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad announced

Dec 16 2016, 1:02am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Dec 16 2016, 12:49am CST

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

2 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

30 minutes ago

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

45 minutes ago

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

45 minutes ago

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

57 minutes ago

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

1 hour ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

3 hours ago

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

4 hours ago

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer&#039;s Disease

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

4 hours ago

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

5 hours ago

Australia’s Famous Rock Formation Turns into a Waterfall After Heavy Rain

Australia’s Famous Rock Formation Turns into a Waterfall After Heavy Rain

8 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

6 hours ago

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters Announced by NFL

2017 Pro Bowl Rosters Announced by NFL

Dec 21 2016, 1:31am CST

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad announced

GNC Super Bowl 2017 Ad announced

Dec 16 2016, 1:02am CST

Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Dec 16 2016, 12:49am CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

2 minutes ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

30 minutes ago

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

45 minutes ago

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

45 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.