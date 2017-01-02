TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

The TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 ad is confirmed. Intuit makes the Turbo Tax Super Bowl 2017 commercial part of a broader 2017 campaign "Relax There's TurboTax." The campaign promotes SmartLook, which is a live video connection to a TurboTax expert, credentialed CPA or enrolled agent who provides real-time answers to customers' tax questions.

The TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 ad will be 45 seconds long according to AdAge. The Superbowl commercial will be accompanied by five other TV spots, starting on New Year's during NFL and college bowl games. The new TurboTax ads show conversations between TurboTax experts and customers who will be played by Kathy Bates, DJ Khaled, David Ortiz and Karla Souza.

We would love to see DJ Khaled in a Super Bowl 2017 to explain some of his major keys. Watch the TurboTax ad with DJ Khaled below.

Intuit Inc. creates business and financial management solutions that simplify the business of life for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals.

Its flagship products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax, which make it easier to manage small businesses and tax preparation and filing. Mint provides a fresh, easy and intelligent way for people to manage their money, while Intuit's ProConnect brand portfolio includes ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, the company's leading tax preparation offerings for professional accountants.

Founded in 1983, Intuit had revenue of $4.7 billion in its fiscal year 2016. The company has approximately 7,900 employees with major offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and other locations.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

