 
 

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils Four-in-One Laundry System

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 12:44pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: Samsung Unveils Four-in-One Laundry System
  • Samsung to make your Laundry Experience much better than ever!
 

The four in one laundry system will be introduced at CES 2017

Samsung Electronics is making sure that innovation in technology becomes an important part of the home appliances as well. This is the reason that they are coming up with a number of appliances that will have the updated technology system for sure.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The company just announced that they will be launching a new laundry system which will make the washing of clothes a really easy job to do. We most often detest the laundry day because of the fact that it takes a lot of time to do so thus getting the laundry done becomes a hectic task for sure.

This is the reason that Samsung is going to introduce the revolutionary FlexWash + FlexDry laundry system which will be unveiled at the CES 2017.

This is an innovative laundry pair that is designed din order to offer two washers and two dryers of clothes in one system. This will provide speedy and efficient opportunities for the washers to wash their clothes. 

According to Samsung, this system will provide the most efficient and most flexible laundry solution for busy families of the modern era. The machines will have the ability to tackle day to day washing needs of the families and will also be pretty wide to do the job.

The FlexWash will be front loader of five cubic feet capacity which is largest in the line by company. It top loader of FlexWash will include one more cubic feet to the washing space making it easier to wash smaller loads separately as well. 

According to SeoByung-Sam, people have different needs and different preferences when it comes to clothing and taking care of them. Thus the FlexWash + FlexDry will be the right kind of system for everyone. 

“Everyone has different clothes and different ways of caring for them,” said Seo Byung-Sam, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics.

“Finally, FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ is a laundry system that fits any need, all at once. We are striving to give consumers the freedom and flexibility to adjust the laundry process for the way they live, not the other way around.”

Samsung’s CES booth #15006 will be on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2017 will run January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

8 minutes ago

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

2 days ago, 6:25am CST

CES 2017: What’s New and Noteworthy

CES 2017: What’s New and Noteworthy

2 days ago, 6:17am CST

CES 2017 Top Trends to Expect

CES 2017 Top Trends to Expect

2 days ago, 3:04am CST

What to Expect from Apple in 2017?

What to Expect from Apple in 2017?

38 minutes ago

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

2 hours ago

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

2 hours ago

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

2 hours ago

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

3 hours ago

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems in Famous Artists

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems in Famous Artists

3 hours ago

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada

3 hours ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

3 hours ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

3 hours ago

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

4 hours ago

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

4 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



CES

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

8 minutes ago

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

2 days ago, 6:25am CST

CES 2017: What’s New and Noteworthy

CES 2017: What’s New and Noteworthy

2 days ago, 6:17am CST

CES 2017 Top Trends to Expect

CES 2017 Top Trends to Expect

2 days ago, 3:04am CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017

8 minutes ago

What to Expect from Apple in 2017?

What to Expect from Apple in 2017?

38 minutes ago

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

2 hours ago

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.