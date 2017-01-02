CES 2017: Samsung Unveils Four-in-One Laundry System

Samsung Electronics is making sure that innovation in technology becomes an important part of the home appliances as well. This is the reason that they are coming up with a number of appliances that will have the updated technology system for sure.

The company just announced that they will be launching a new laundry system which will make the washing of clothes a really easy job to do. We most often detest the laundry day because of the fact that it takes a lot of time to do so thus getting the laundry done becomes a hectic task for sure.

This is the reason that Samsung is going to introduce the revolutionary FlexWash + FlexDry laundry system which will be unveiled at the CES 2017.

This is an innovative laundry pair that is designed din order to offer two washers and two dryers of clothes in one system. This will provide speedy and efficient opportunities for the washers to wash their clothes.

According to Samsung, this system will provide the most efficient and most flexible laundry solution for busy families of the modern era. The machines will have the ability to tackle day to day washing needs of the families and will also be pretty wide to do the job.

The FlexWash will be front loader of five cubic feet capacity which is largest in the line by company. It top loader of FlexWash will include one more cubic feet to the washing space making it easier to wash smaller loads separately as well.

“Everyone has different clothes and different ways of caring for them,” said Seo Byung-Sam, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics.

“Finally, FlexWash™ + FlexDry™ is a laundry system that fits any need, all at once. We are striving to give consumers the freedom and flexibility to adjust the laundry process for the way they live, not the other way around.”

Samsung’s CES booth #15006 will be on Level 1 of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. CES 2017 will run January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.