Dinosaur Eggs Took Three to Six Months to Hatch

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 4:49am CST

 

Dinosaur hatchling -- Courtesy of Gregory Erickson, FSU
  • Dinosaur’s baby teeth revealed Dinosaurs hatch slowly from eggs

Births in humans occur after nine months, and 42 days are required for an ostrich hatching, but what is the hatching time for dinosaurs.

It takes 3 to 6 months for dinosaurs’ eggs hatching, according to a new research led by a Florida State University professors.

Dino baby’s teeth revealed the mystery of how long dinosaurs incubated the eggs, through a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, FSU Professor of Biological Science Gregory Erickson and a team.

Is the slow process due to their cousin lizards and crocodilians, stated Erikson? In past the scientists thought that dinosaurs’ incubation resembled that of birds whose eggs take 11 to 85 days to hatch.

As dinosaur eggs are very large ranging from 4 kg to more, but the scientists say that bird’s incubation was inherited from their ancestors. The theory was put to test by Erickson, FSU graduate student David Kay and colleagues from University of Calgary and the American Museum of Natural History.

The team needed dinosaurs’embryos fossils which are rare. Only embryos can reveal how dinosaurs developed early on life if they are like birds and reptiles, stated co-author Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of geoscience at University of Calgary.

Two types of embryos were used for the study, including Protoceratops -- a sheep-sized dinosaur found in the Mongolian Gobi Desert whose eggs were quite small (194 grams) -- and Hypacrosaurus, an enormous duck-billed dinosaur found in Alberta, Canada with eggs weighing more than 4 kilograms.

The research team passed the embryonic jaws through CT scan, and studied their teeth in themicroscope. The teeth showed the growth time of dinosaurs. The team found that Protoceratops embryos required 3 months, and Hypacrosaurus required 6 months.

The research team collected dinosaur’s fossils from fossils specimens collected by American Museum expeditions to the Gobi Desert, and placed them with new technology and new ideas, that helped the researchers make new discovery about dino’s hatching time for eggs.

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

