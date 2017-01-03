Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has announced that it has teamed up with Google to create a new version of its Uconnect infotainment system that is powered by Android. The collaboration aims to create the next generation of connected car systems using the Android platform. FCA and Google will be showing off the collaboration at CES in the form of an integration of Android and the FCA Uconnect 8.4-inch connected system for cars.

The new system will be shown off at CES 2017 inside a Chrysler 300 sedan, FCA says that the display will show the power of combining Uconnect with Android and its open platform and ecosystem.

"This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction," says Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA. "With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android’s features and ecosystem of applications."

The Uconnect system runs Android 7.0 Nougat and supports core infotainment features including radio and comfort controls. The system is also designed to be compatible with Android applications. Specifically the demonstration at CES will show off how the system operates with Pandora, Spotify, NPR One, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Pocket Casts.

"Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way," said Patrick Brady, Director of Android Engineering, Google. "This collaboration with FCA brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android to create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age."

via FCA