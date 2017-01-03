 
 

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 Is Currently Under Testing In China

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 11:44am CST

 

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 is Currently Under Testing In China
 

Samsung is working hard to make a comeback with the Samsung S8 and the latest news is that the company is extending its testing phase.

The early tests including both the variants are already being conducted in China. Although the testing is being done in China the international version is under scrutiny too.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus software versions are listed asG950FXXU0APLH and G955FXXU0APLH respectively. On the other hand the Chine-bound variants are G9500ZCU0APLF and G9550ZCU0APLF.

Now the next question is what will the bigger S8 be called? Will it take up the name Edge or Plus? The rumors claim that both the variants will have a curved display.

The good news is that the stylus users will get a taste of the S Pen before the Note 8 is released.

