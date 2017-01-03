 
 

Scientist Aim To "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 2:36pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Scientists are working to bring back an ancient cattle species called an auroch. These animals were absolutely massive, clocking in at some 7 feet tall and weighing in at about 1,000 kg.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

These animals roamed Europe for thousands of years until they disappeared in the Jaktorow Forest in Poland in 1627.

Scientists have been working since 2009 to breed cattle that still carry DNA from the auroch. They are trying to bring back the species through this program through two different approaches.

One approach, called Operation Taurus, has selectively bred 300 calves with auroch DNA through something called back-breeding. To do this, they choose cattle with certain characteristic to try to get back to what the original auroch looked like, acted like, and was made up of. They've used several breeds to do this, including the Maremmana from Italy and Podolica and Busha breed from the Balkans.

"They have the highest percentage of aurochs genetic material," Professor Donato Matassino from the operation told The Telegraph. "I don’t think we’ll ever be able to create an animal that is 100 percent like the aurochs, but we can get very close."

Another program is called The Taurus Project which has been cross-breeding to attempt to recreate the animal.

Both projects are part of the Rewilding Europe Project which aims to reintroduce the species that Europe has lost.

"Wild cattle are one of the species that shaped the European landscape over hundreds of thousands of years," Wouter Helmer, founder of Rewilding Europe, told The Telegraph. "If there are no large herbivores then the forest regenerates very fast. Big grazing animals keep patches of land open and create variety in the landscape which helps many thousands of species of plants, insects and animals."

Aurochs are frequent guests in cave paintings across Europe, which suggests they were an important part of our agriculture.

Other programs are working on bringing back wooly mammoths and moas, which were giant flightless birds.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Geologist Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

Geologist Accidentally Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

2 hours ago

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

2 hours ago

Human Brain and Teeth Did Not Evolve in Lock Step

Human Brain and Teeth Did Not Evolve in Lock Step

4 hours ago

World&#039;s Oldest Known Orca Considered Dead

World's Oldest Known Orca has Likely Died

6 hours ago

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

27 minutes ago

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

2 hours ago

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

2 hours ago

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC

2 hours ago

Galaxy S8 will Include a Continuum Like Feature Named as the Samsung Desktop Experience

Galaxy S8 will Include a Continuum Like Feature Named as the Samsung Desktop Experience

2 hours ago

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 is Currently Under Testing In China

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 is Currently Under Testing In China

2 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

2 hours ago

Honda Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features the 2017 Honda CR-V

Honda Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features the 2017 Honda CR-V

3 hours ago

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

6 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Science News

Geologist Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

Geologist Accidentally Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

2 hours ago

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

2 hours ago

Human Brain and Teeth Did Not Evolve in Lock Step

Human Brain and Teeth Did Not Evolve in Lock Step

4 hours ago

World&#039;s Oldest Known Orca Considered Dead

World's Oldest Known Orca has Likely Died

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

27 minutes ago

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.