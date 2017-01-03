World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

After three years of effort, the world’s highest bridge has been officially opened to traffic in China.

The world's highest Beipanjiang Bridge is constructed in the mountainous region of sounthern China and connects two provinces. The gigantic bridge rises 1,854 feet above a valley with a span of 4,400 feet, overtaking the former record holder, the Sidu River Bridge, also in China, which stands around 1,500 feet tall.

To put things in perspective, the new highest bridge has a height comparable to two Eiffel Towers or one-and-a-half Empire State Buildings. The bridge will considerably reduce the travel time between Guizhou province and Yunnan province. It will enable people to cover the distance in two hours instead of five hours in the past. Several vehicles were already lined up to travel across the newly opened structure.

The construction began in 2013 and two ends of the bridge were connected in September 2016. However, the bridge was not opened to the traffic until December 2016. The bridge is built at a cost of 1 billion yuan or approximately 140 million US dollars.

China is already home to more than half of the massive bridges in the world including longest and highest glass bridge ever. The glass bridge has been built between two mountain cliffs in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon, said to have inspired the scenery for the movie "Avatar." The glass-bottomed bridge allows visitors to see the stomach-churning view below their feet.

The world’s new highest bridge will likely draw more attention of visitors in the coming days. Therefore, authorities had to make sure that the bridge is safe for the heavy influx of traffic.

Source: CCTV