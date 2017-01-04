Making The Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

The Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 set has 2793 parts. My 8 year old son built it in a week. We made him go to bed and to school, else he would have pulled an all-nighter building it. The result is a huge Lego truck with a complex pneumatic crane. The 4-wheel steering truck is fun to play with, but lacks one key feature.

The Lego Arocs does not drive by itself. Lego offers other sets like the Volvo L350F Wheel Loader with full R/C functionality. I stumbled over a Youtube channel that shows how to fully motorize the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 set. Once I told my son, there was no turning back. We had to do it.

The mod described in the video by PPUNG DADDY (watch below) is very elegant and neat. The motors to steer and drive the truck are completely hidden and do not change the look of the Arocs truck. For practical reasons the Lego IR receiver needs to be placed on the roof of the driver's cabin.

The parts needed to modify the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3245 include the Lego Power Functions products 8885 IR Remote or 8879 IR Speed Remote control, 8884 IR Receiver, 8886 Extension Wire, 8871 Extension Wire, 88004 Servo Motor and 88003 L-Motor.

I got the Lego Power Functions parts straight from the Lego online shop. Comparing prices make sense and there are some bundles as well on sale on amazon.com.

Also necessary are two Lego Technic Gear Racks 1 x 13 with Axle and Pin Holes available on Amazon.com in case you do not have them in your collection.

With all parts in hand, the modification can begin. The only complicated part is the new power steering construction using the servo motor. First is to remove and disassemble the existing four wheel steering. Pay attention to the extra parts that need to be remove to make room for the new servo powered steering.

Then the new steering is built as a separate construction complete with the servo. Then like in real car plants, there is the "marriage". It took my son and less than 2 hours to finish motorizing the Arocs truck. We watched the PPUNG's video on a tablet and just went through it step by step.

My son has now a remote controlled truck that he built himself from the ground up. We did the modification on Christmas Day and he still loves it and drives with the Arocs through the living room. Driving it around outside requires a completely clean and smooth surface. The ideal terrain to operate the R/C Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs is indoors.