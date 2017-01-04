 
 

Acer Predator 21 X Is The First Notebook To Pack In A 21-inch Curved Screen

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 5:44am CST | by , Updated: Jan 4 2017, 5:46am CST, in News | CES

 

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen
 

Acer packs all the hardware a gamer could possibly want into the Predator 21 X, but it'll cost you dearly at nearly $9,000

If you are considering the Acer Predator 21 X gaming notebook, you have to first think do you want what might well be the most awesome gaming notebook ever made or do you want a very nice used car. That is the decision you make straight away because this Acer 21 X gaming beast STARTS at $8,999. Let that sink in a bit, that is the starting price.

Granted for starters the Predator 21 X comes with everything you could think of wanting. The big feature is the first curved 21-inch IPS display ever crammed into a notebook. It has native resolution of 2560 x 1080 and features a 120Hz refresh rate. The machine has eye tracking tech integrated from Tobi and NVIDIA G-SYNC tech is built in as well.

To push smooth frame rates on the screen, the notebook has dual GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs inside that are in SLI mode and a 7th generation Intel Core i7-7820HK that can be overclocked. Acer crams in 64GB of DDR4-2400 RAM and the Predator 21 X can be cramemeed full of up to four 512GB SSDs in RAID 0 with two of those being NVMe PCIe SSDs that are much faster than normal SSDs.

The keyboard is a full-size mechanical unit with Cherry MX Brown switches with individually programmable keys and backlighting. The numeric keypad can be flipped over and turned into a precision touchpad. Cooling with that desktop grade hardware inside is via five system fans with three ultra-thin AeroBlade fans and nine heat pipes.

Onboard audio features a pair of tweeters, dual midrange, and dual subwoofers.The notebook also has room for a single 2.5-inch HDD for bulk storage with that HDD and the RAM accessible from a maintenance panel above the keyboard on the right side of the machine. Acer ships the massive notebook with a hard-shell carry case. All of this for only slightly under $9,000.

