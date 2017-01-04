 
 

Off-Switch Discovered For CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 7:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Off-Switch Discovered for CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Tool
  • CRISPR Gene Editing Technology may have an “Off” Switch
 

It looks like CRISPR gene editing technology may have an “off” switch.

CRISPR gene editing technology has had a lot written about it in the past 365 days or so.  It is an ideal method of cutting and pasting genes. Diseases can thus be easily deleted from one’s genetic repertoire.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Genetic ailments may also be prevented right from the beginning. In November of last year, CRISPR was used on lung cancer patients. The trials showed that there was indeed hope for humanity as far as lung cancer was concerned.  

Yet despite everything going in its favor, CRISPR has certain issues in it. It is a novel technology and like all novel methods it has a few side effects that are only beginning to be revealed.

This fallout could prove detrimental if CRISPR was used frequently in human beings. There is good news though. Scientists may have found an “off” switch for CRISPR that halts its onset at any moment in time, according to a study published in the journal Cell.

Many researchers and ethicists are concerned lest CRISPR is put to nefarious uses. It is like we are monkeys playing with matchboxes in a dynamite factory. 

The dangers are indeed there and will have to be safeguarded against. Any and all side effects of CRISPR will be negated this way and the gene editing tool can be used to help an ailing humanity.

The “off” switch is a sort of safety catch, according to ScienceAlert. The only issue is that the changes once they are made are very hard to reverse. This is not a drawing board where you can wipe what is written with a marker with a single swipe of the duster.

To go back and correct any problems takes monumental effort. While what is done is done, as far as CRISPR is concerned, the “off” switch can make the whole mechanism grind to a halt anytime.  

CRISPR acts like a pair of miscroscopic pinking shears. The method was first employed in bacteria. It stopped viral infestation of bacteria. Once a bacteria gets some viral matter inside it, it locks it in capsule form and this is called CRISPR.

If the infection occurs again, the Cas9 which is an enzyme hunts the viral strands and disables them. The methodology is still in its nascent phase. Many obstacles still lie in the perfecting of this technique.

CRISPR is the right instrument yet in the wrong hands it could lead to dangerous results. To have the “off” switch is rather like an emergency button that could be pressed anytime things go wrong in gene editing.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

1 hour ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

1 hour ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

2 hours ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

3 hours ago

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

3 minutes ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

24 minutes ago

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

1 hour ago

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

2 hours ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

3 hours ago

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

3 hours ago

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

3 hours ago

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

3 hours ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

4 hours ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

1 hour ago

The World Will End in October 2017

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash into Earth and End the World in 2017

1 hour ago

Syop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

Stop Using Cotton Swabs to Clean Your Ears

2 hours ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

A Deadpool/Wolverine Movie Could Still Happen

3 minutes ago

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

New York City Only Needs 3000 Taxis

24 minutes ago

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

1 hour ago

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions to Boeing and SpaceX

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.