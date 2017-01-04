Where NASA is Going Next to Reveal Mystery of Solar System

NASA reveals its future space plans on Wednesday. NASA has one or two planets in the line for its robotic missions that would reveal new studies.

NASA announced the missions through its Discovery program that involves a journey to Venus asteroids, or it would be hunting the dangerous objects near earth in 2020. NASA revealed 5 final missions in the 2015, setting $3 million for each mission for analysis and concept design studies, stated NASA officials.

The time has arrived, as NASA reveals its mission plans during a press conference Et held on Wednesday. People can also listen the press conference report through NASA.

According to NASA, the missions include: The Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy mission, VERITAS that would take photographs of Venus with high resolution. It will also develop the initial maps composition and deformation of the global surface.

Another mission includes Psyche that would study the psyche of the metallic asteroid by deeply exploring the planet. The asteroids also survived from a collision that destroyed the layers of a proto planet.

Near Earth Object Camera, NEOCam, another mission would detect near earth objects which would be 10 times near than other NEOs so far, according to Mashable.

Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging, DAVINCI will observe Venus for its chemical composition, and would involve important discoveries. Like, it would reply questions, as does Venus has active volcano, and what is the response of planet’s surface?

Lucy would study Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which contain important clues about the solar systems history. The most interesting thing about these missions is that 4 of them are led by women.

NASA developed 27 proposals in 2014 of which 5 were selected. The missions will cost about $500 million. According to a reference, the Mars-exploring Curiosity rover cost about $2.5 billion.

NASA developed its discovery program in 1992 to launch “The Messenger spacecraft to Mercury”, that includes the Kepler telescope to explore the sky to detect alien planets existing near distant stars. It also involved other missions to explore the solar system.