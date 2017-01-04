 
 

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds To Reproduce

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 9:35am CST

 

Suburban Development Failing Songbirds to Reproduce
On Left a Pacific wren, an “avoider” species while on Right a Dark-eyed junco, an “exploiter” species. Credit: John Marzluff/University of Washington
  • Songbirds’ Life Patterns get Disturbed due to Mankind’s Interventionist Ways
 

Songbirds’ life patterns seem to get considerably disturbed due to mankind’s interventionist ways. Especially urban sprawl leads to the breakdown of these birds’ communities.

Many songbirds leave their partners, migrate elsewhere and fail to make copies of themselves due to urban sprawl. Big city life has a way of disrupting whole communities of animals and birds.

Places which were lush and green are increasingly being wiped out to make way for human beings. These suburbia mean that songbirds that are barely able to eke out an existence on the edges of civilization must migrate to remote places in search of food, partners and worthy habitats.  

The nest-building, mating and raising of young must be done in far off spots thanks to urban sprawl. A new study points out that these poor birds are being driven to desperation and extinction thanks to mankind’s destructive practices.

Also as avoider birds, these avians are more likely to decline in number due to urbanization. Whole forested areas are being razed to the ground and the birds have nowhere to go to. These birds are shy when it comes to human territory. 

Most of the well-kept backyards of suburbia are unsuitable for such birds. They cannot stay in such artificial places. The wild beckons them. Thus they travel long distances to get away from what is to them a form of human hell.

At least that is how big city life appears to be to these birds. The forced migration is something which disrupts their community. They are fragile species and thus survival for them becomes very difficult.

Usually these birds are very strict in matters of their habitat. But when everything goes topsy turvy, they are literally forced to pack up and leave for greener pastures. 

The sensitive songbirds then start divorcing their partners and also their reproductive patterns undergo disintegration. There are other birds which are called adaptors or exploiters.

They, on the contrary, thrive in human habitats. They will gladly take to backyards and even flourish in bird boxes built by human beings. Songbirds were monitored and research into their life patterns took place on an extensive basis.

The trend is looking down for these songbirds and they all seem to be allergic to human metropolitan life. Their conservation is something which will have to be looked into on an urgent basis. Otherwise they face dire consequences due to urban sprawl and the loss of their natural habitat. 

This new research got published on December 28 in the journal PLOS ONE.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

