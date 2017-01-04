Garmin Announces 3 Fenix smartwatches At CES

Usually smartwatches which are designed to be used for outdoor purposes tend to be bulky. However at the CES this week Garmin introduced smaller smartwatches in to its Fenix line. These watches have a very small face diameter ranging from 1.6 to 2 inches. This makes the difference between the previous Fenix 3 line to be half inch less.

All the Fenix watches which have been released up till now have been designed to assist in wearing the continually even in sweaty conditions. Their charging is great. They can go up to eight days and two weeks in the smartwatch mode. These numbers may change if you turn on the GPS mode. These watches are also water resistant up to 100 meters.

They can also work fine with the ‘Connect IQ’ app. However the defining feature of this new addition is its size. This Fenix line is specifically lighter and smaller than all the previous smartwatches manufactured by Garmin. Lets take up the Fenix 5. This watch is able to provide the same heart rate and activity tracking as the old Fenix 3HR but has a reduced diameter of 47mm.

The watch is also available in different material watch bands including leather, metal and silicone. The Fenix 5s happens to be more small in size and measures only 42mm. this watch has been manufactured specially to cater to petite wrists. The users can opt between a mineral glass lens or a sapphire version. The Fenix 5X has the largest diameter of 51mm. it has a special feature of mapping.

It has a TOPO US mapping installed in it which gives route suggestions based on the user’s preference. This watch comes in the sapphire mode as the standard option. All of these watches will be available for buying late this quarter. The 5 and regular 5S will cost $600 whereas the sapphire versions will go up to $700.