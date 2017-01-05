Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia

Feral cats are a nuisance that haunts Australia. They cover almost 99.8% of the continent including the islands that surround it. The research on this matter is conclusive. Over 40 topmost scientists undertook the research efforts. 100 studies had their data collated from across all of Australia.

The total number of feral cats in Australia varies from 2.1 million times in hard times to 6.3 million when there is plenty to go around (that would be the rainfall season). The overall amount of cats is very dense around the islands especially the tinier ones.

The inland areas that had scarcity of rainfall and more greenery had greater number of feral cats than the coastal areas that were saturated with rainfall.

What was especially cause for concern was that these cat densities were pretty much the same both inside and outside the conservation reserves.

These feral cats had an indelible impact on the environment and their control was something that had to be dealt with. Also such areas needed to be pinpointed that would produce gains in control over these cats.

Currently, these cats are making all the efforts of conservationists go to the dogs. Threatened species are in danger of extinction due to the rampant numbers of these cats.

This sort of situation is causing the conservation managers to consider costly last-resort techniques of dealing with the cats. These include predator-free fenced areas and shifting populations on predator-free islands.

Yet all this still falls short of the minimum amount that could be done for endangered species. Feral cats continue to spread destruction and devastation in their wake.

The Australian government is looking into the matter with great interest. Feral cat density is lower in Australia than it is in North America or Europe. Yet the paradox remains that feral cats are the bane of Australia’s existence.

They are a threat to wildlife. Australia like Antarctica evolved without the presence of cats. This is the reason they have had such a catastrophic impact on the wildlife.

The job of eliminating feral cats must be done humanely and efficiently. Culling of these cats is a necessity. Some strategies will have to be applied in order to get the cat populations in control. It may be an uphill battle but then it has to be done and someone has to do it.

The findings of this research got published in the research journal Biological Conservation.