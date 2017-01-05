 
 

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent Of Australia

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 2:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Feral Cats Cover Over 99.8 Percent of Australia
Getty Images
  • Feral Cats have Spread all over Most of Australia's Land Area
 

It so happens to be the case that feral cats have spread all over most of Australia.

Feral cats are a nuisance that haunts Australia. They cover almost 99.8% of the continent including the islands that surround it. The research on this matter is conclusive. Over 40 topmost scientists undertook the research efforts. 100 studies had their data collated from across all of Australia.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The total number of feral cats in Australia varies from 2.1 million times in hard times to 6.3 million when there is plenty to go around (that would be the rainfall season). The overall amount of cats is very dense around the islands especially the tinier ones. 

The inland areas that had scarcity of rainfall and more greenery had greater number of feral cats than the coastal areas that were saturated with rainfall.

What was especially cause for concern was that these cat densities were pretty much the same both inside and outside the conservation reserves.

These feral cats had an indelible impact on the environment and their control was something that had to be dealt with. Also such areas needed to be pinpointed that would produce gains in control over these cats. 

Currently, these cats are making all the efforts of conservationists go to the dogs. Threatened species are in danger of extinction due to the rampant numbers of these cats.

This sort of situation is causing the conservation managers to consider costly last-resort techniques of dealing with the cats. These include predator-free fenced areas and shifting populations on predator-free islands.

Yet all this still falls short of the minimum amount that could be done for endangered species. Feral cats continue to spread destruction and devastation in their wake. 

The Australian government is looking into the matter with great interest. Feral cat density is lower in Australia than it is in North America or Europe. Yet the paradox remains that feral cats are the bane of Australia’s existence.

They are a threat to wildlife. Australia like Antarctica evolved without the presence of cats. This is the reason they have had such a catastrophic impact on the wildlife.

The job of eliminating feral cats must be done humanely and efficiently. Culling of these cats is a necessity. Some strategies will have to be applied in order to get the cat populations in control. It may be an uphill battle but then it has to be done and someone has to do it.

The findings of this research got published in the research journal Biological Conservation.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

2 minutes ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

36 minutes ago

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

1 hour ago

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System&#039;s Asteroids

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System's Asteroids

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

31 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

46 minutes ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

54 minutes ago

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

Apple Confirms $1 Billion Investment in SoftBank

1 hour ago

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

CES: Lenovo Unveils AI Assistant for Smart Home Experience

1 hour ago

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

Mysterious FRB Signal Traced to Distant Dwarf Galaxy

1 hour ago

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

CES 2017: New Panasonic Lumix GH5 Camera can Capture 6K Resolution Photos

1 hour ago

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Locate Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

US Navy Dolphins will be Used to Track Endangered Vaquita Porpoises

1 hour ago

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

Video Game App may Help Treat Late-life Depression

5 hours ago

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Welcome Baby Boy

7 hours ago

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

What to Buy in January - and What to Skip

9 hours ago, 5:28pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

2 minutes ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

36 minutes ago

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

Researchers get first Glimpse of rare Hoag-type galaxy with Two Rings

1 hour ago

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System&#039;s Asteroids

NASA Selects Lucy and Psyche Missions to Explore Solar System's Asteroids

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

2 minutes ago

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

31 minutes ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

36 minutes ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

46 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.