CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

Taiwan-based tech major ASUS on Thursday showcased its latest lineup products at Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) here.

Featured products include ProArt PA32U, the world's first 32-inch direct-lit LED 4K UHD high-dynamic-range (HDR) monitor, Designo Curve MX38VQ, a 37.5-inch ultra-wide QHD monitor with a 2300R curvature, ASUS HiveSpot and HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi System for reliable, ultra-fast and secure wireless coverage.

Other products include mini PCs VivoMini UN65U, and the VivoMini VC66 and VM65 Series.

ProArt PA32U has a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 3.1 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.2 support. These ports also enable display daisy-chaining, which allows users to connect two 4K UHD displays for increased productivity and more versatile viewing.

MX38VQ monitor features 8W stereo speakers incorporating Harman Kardon and ASUS SonicMaster audio technologies, as well as a Qi wireless charging pad on its stand for Qi-enabled devices.

ASUS HiveSpot and HiveDot Mesh wi-fi system is a modular, high-speed wireless mesh-networking system for the home that eliminates wi-fi dead spots and dropped connections.

With the compact ASUS HiveSpot or ASUS HiveDot mesh-networking nodes, users can enjoy a single-sign-on Wi-Fi network with seamless and secure whole-home coverage.

VivoMini UN65U is powered by the latest 7th Generation Intel Core (Kaby Lake) processors, features a dual-storage-bay design, which users can specify with up to a 1TB 2.5-inch hard disk drive (HDD), up to a 512GB M.2 solid-state drive (SSD), or a combination of both for added flexibility.

VC66 series PCs are compatible with any monitor, HDMI-equipped TV, or projector and includes four USB 3.0 ports on the front panel for added convenience as well as HDMI, DisplayPort++ and DVI ports.

Designed to provide faster performance and stunning 4K UHD visuals, VivoMini VM65 is powered by up to a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor and features discrete NVIDIA GeForce 930M Optimus graphics. 

About CES 2017
The CES 2017 runs from January 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To celebrate 50 years, CES 2017 is be bigger, bolder and more varied  than ever before. With a record-breaking footprint of more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibits, CES 2017 features new marketplaces, more than 850 first-time exhibitors, seven keynote addresses, expanded conference programming, additional SuperSessions and enhanced show floor services.

With three main venue locations in Tech East, Tech West and Tech South and more than 24 product categories showcasing the hottest tech trends for 2017. Watch the extensive CES 2017 video reports and interviews from the CES 2017 show floor and read the latest CES 2017 news.

