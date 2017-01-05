 
 

NASA To Send Two Missions To Study Mysterious Asteroids In The Early Solar System

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 7:13am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA to Send Two Missions to Study Mysterious Asteroids in the Early Solar System
(Left) An artist’s conception of the Lucy spacecraft flying by the Trojan Eurybates – one of the six diverse and scientifically important Trojans to be studied. Trojans are fossils of planet formation and so will supply important clues to the earliest history of the solar system. (Right) Psyche, the first mission to the metal world 16 Psyche will map features, structure, composition, and magnetic field, and examine a landscape unlike anything explored before. Credits: SwRI and SSL/Peter Rubin
  • Psyche will teach us about the hidden cores of the Earth, Mars, Mercury and Venus.
 

NASAs two space missions will reveal information about metallic asteroids of the early solar system

NASA planned to launch Lucy in October 2021. The robotic spacecraft will reach an asteroid in 2025. NASA also announced that Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids will be explored by Lucy from 2027 to 2033, two swarms present in Jupiter’s orbits trapped the asteroids. Scientists found that the Trojans are historical elements on the solar system and they formed much earlier before Jupiter’s existing orbit.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Trojans are from the material that made the outer layer of the planets,and give us information about solar system’s history,  and that’s unique, statedHarold F. Levison, principal investigator of the Lucy mission from the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colorado. 

Lucy will use new instruments named RALPH and LORRI to observe the planet, according to NASA. Lucy is based on of NASA’s success of New Horizon mission to Pluto and Kuiper Belt, and veterans of this mission are now member of Lucy. The spacecraft will also useOTES instruments having members of OSIRIS-Rex team the mission that went to asteroid Bennu.

Another mission named Psyche will explore the main asteroid belt that’s a large metal asteroid named 16 Psyche. The diameter of the asteroid is 130 miles, and unlike several other asteroids these are made of metals, like nickel and iron, resembling the cores existing on earth.

Scientists yet don’t know if the Psyche is an early planets’ core that lost its rocky surface due to various collisions. NASA scientists will also observe how different objects and planets got separated making crusts, mantles and cores.

NASA is excited to explore another world made of metal instead of ice and rocks, said Psyche Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University in Tempe.

The robotic mission will launch in October 2023, and will reach the asteroid in 2030 following the spacecraft in 2024 and the mars flyby in 2025.

Other than these missions NASA will also fund the Near Earth Object Camera, NEOCam for one more year. The cam was designed to survey the space regions existing very close to the earth.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

8 minutes ago

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

1 hour ago

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

1 hour ago

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

3 hours ago

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

56 minutes ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

1 hour ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

1 hour ago

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

1 hour ago

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

2 hours ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

2 hours ago

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

3 hours ago

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

CES 2017: Lenovo ThinkPad X1, Lenovo Miix 720, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo Legion Y720 and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop Unveiled

4 hours ago

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

China Plans to send 30 Missions into Space in 2017

4 hours ago

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

Hacker CyberZeist Breaches FBI Website: Report

4 hours ago

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

CES 2017: ASUS ProArt PA32U, VivoMini UN65U, MX38VQ and VC66 Unveiled

4 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

8 minutes ago

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

1 hour ago

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

1 hour ago

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

Why Major Hurricanes Keep Missing the US?

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

8 minutes ago

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

56 minutes ago

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

1 hour ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.