Best Diets of 2017

New Year’s Eve is the time when many Americans make resolutions to lose weight. Yet to keep the pounds at bay is a difficult job. The best diets are balanced ones and they differ from fad diets which cut out major food groups. They contain a wide variety of healthy foods which lead to a highly functional physique within months.

1. Weight Watchers

It is more than just counting calories. This diet consists of making healthy choices and changing behavior so that one’s lifestyle becomes aligned with sparkling health standards. It also makes you feel good in the end. People eat better on this diet and move a lot more. They transform their mindset too. The smart points given to various food items makes overeating impossible. Thus balance is restored to nutrition. The foods which are chosen are very filling to boot. Most people following this diet keep the pounds from piling back on their midsections. It is indeed an ideal diet, according to US News and World Report.

2. Mayo Clinic Diet

This diet results in weight loss which is rapid in the beginning and then gradually tapers off. It involves a re-calibration of eating habits to better suit the nature of healthy eating the right way. Bad eating habits are extinguished and solid good habits are substituted in their place. The general trend is one of consuming fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. You find such foods very satiating without any of the high caloric content. It is a good diet on the whole that emphasizes sensible alternatives to low nutrient foods that have empty calories in them.

3. TLC Diet

This is a heart healthy diet. It promotes greater cardiac functioning and is fully endorsed by the American Heart Association. The risks of CV disease are minimized on this diet. Fat, especially the saturated and trans variety, is cut drastically in this diet. All sorts of fatty meats, dairy products and fried stuff are off limits on this diet. Thus bad cholesterol is shown the door while good cholesterol found in olives, EVOO and oily fish not to mention nuts and seeds is promoted in this eating regimen.

4. Flexitarian Diet

This diet is for those who want to go vegetarian but cannot leave meat stuff behind in their quest for optimal health. Flexitarian is a portmanteau word. It is made from a combination of the words flexible and vegetarian. While most beef and mutton as well as organ meats are reduced in the diet, not all meat products are eliminated. Tofu is allowed as well which acts as a substitute for meat. In between, you get a chance to dine on a burger or a steak to reduce meat cravings.

5. MIND Diet

The MIND diet is for the brain. It is meant to prevent such devastating diseases of modern times as dementia and Alzheimer’s. The act of lowering mental decline can be accomplished by following this eating regimen. Among the ten ideal foods that will refresh your brain are: leafy green vegetables, other vegetables, nuts, berries, beans, whole grains, fish, poultry, olive oil and wine. The foods which you have to stay away from are: red meats, butter, margarine, cheese, pastries, sweets and fried foods not to mention most junk foods.

6. Mediterranean Diet

Among the salubrious effects of this diet are weight loss, heart health, brain rejuvenation, protection from cancer and prevention of diabetes. A number of chronic illnesses can be avoided via following this eating plan. It is delicious to boot. Such foods as citrus fruits, leafy green vegetables, chicken, fish, seafood, whole grains, black and green olives, EVOO and nuts and seeds not to mention lentils and beans are a part of this diet. The region from which this diet comes is known for the ideal physiques and longevity of its inhabitants.

7. DASH Diet

This diet lowers high blood pressure or hypertension. Also it is good for your waistline. Certain nutrients are important. They include: potassium (found in bananas), calcium (found in dairy products and leafy green vegetables), lean protein ( found in chicken, turkey, fish, seafood and hunt meat not to mention nuts and seeds) and finally fiber (found in fruits, vegetables and whole grains). All red meats, high calorie fare and fatty foods are to be avoided, according to US News and World Report. This is among the best diets to lower your blood pressure when all other measures have failed (such as reducing salt intake and drinking lots of water).