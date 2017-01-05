Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go Gen 2 has officially started, but we don't have everything Gen 1 yet, which is making some players anxious. We are missing Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos, the Legendary Birds. Players are hoping that it won't take too long into 2017 for the birds to appear.

When the game launched, it drew the Pokemon in the Pokedex from the original games in the series, Pokemon Red and Blue. Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, which make up numbers 144 through 146 in the Gen 1 Pokédex, haven't shown up. It is hard to believe that since we are seeing Gen 2 Pokemon now, we won't have some sort of special event for these remaining Gen 1 Pokemon.

The odd thing about the three Legendary Birds is that they are so intricately tied to the story in Pokemon Red and Blue. They're the final bosses that anyone who gets to that point in the game has to fight and catch.

Since Pokemon Go doesn't have a story, there haven't really been any opportunities for dramatic moments with Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos to be introduced. It is likely that they will be revealed in a type of holiday or special event, but it isn't clear if that is the case. Niantic hasn't revealed anything, but it is something we should keep our eyes out for within the next few months.