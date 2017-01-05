 
 

Where Are The Legendary Birds In Pokemon Go?

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 8:39am CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Pokemon Go Gen 2 has officially started, but we don't have everything Gen 1 yet, which is making some players anxious. We are missing Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos, the Legendary Birds. Players are hoping that it won't take too long into 2017 for the birds to appear.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

When the game launched, it drew the Pokemon in the Pokedex from the original games in the series, Pokemon Red and Blue. Articuno, Moltres and Zapdos, which make up numbers 144 through 146 in the Gen 1 Pokédex, haven't shown up. It is hard to believe that since we are seeing Gen 2 Pokemon now, we won't have some sort of special event for these remaining Gen 1 Pokemon.

The odd thing about the three Legendary Birds is that they are so intricately tied to the story in Pokemon Red and Blue. They're the final bosses that anyone who gets to that point in the game has to fight and catch.

Since Pokemon Go doesn't have a story, there haven't really been any opportunities for dramatic moments with Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos to be introduced. It is likely that they will be revealed in a type of holiday or special event, but it isn't clear if that is the case. Niantic hasn't revealed anything, but it is something we should keep our eyes out for within the next few months.

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

21 hours ago, 11:09am CST

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

22 hours ago, 9:52am CST

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

1 day ago, 6:13pm CST

Pokemon Go New Year Event Details

Pokemon Go New Year Event Details

2 days ago, 1:24pm CST

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

22 minutes ago

Best Diets of 2017

Best Diets of 2017

54 minutes ago

NASA to Send Two Missions to Study Mysterious Asteroids in the Early Solar System

NASA to Send Two Missions to Study Mysterious Asteroids in the Early Solar System

1 hour ago

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

1 hour ago

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

2 hours ago

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

Swedish Six-Hour Workday Fails due to Higher Costs

2 hours ago

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

2 hours ago

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

Mystery Cosmic Radio Bursts Source Found

3 hours ago

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

3 hours ago

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

Ford Sync gets smartphone-to-dash projection for navigation apps

3 hours ago


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Gaming

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

Rime Re-Revealed for Wider Audience

21 hours ago, 11:09am CST

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

NES Classic Updates: Fresh Stock, Problem Solving, and UK News

22 hours ago, 9:52am CST

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

1 day ago, 6:13pm CST

Pokemon Go New Year Event Details

Pokemon Go New Year Event Details

2 days ago, 1:24pm CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

22 minutes ago

Best Diets of 2017

Best Diets of 2017

54 minutes ago

NASA to Send Two Missions to Study Mysterious Asteroids in the Early Solar System

NASA to Send Two Missions to Study Mysterious Asteroids in the Early Solar System

1 hour ago

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

Dementia Risk Higher for People Living Close to Busy Roads

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.