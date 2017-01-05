 
 

Netflix To Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

Posted: Jan 5 2017, 9:46am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights a documentary about the infamous murder of the young beauty queen JonBenét Ramsay, called Casting JonBenét. The documentary, which was directed by Kitty Green, will make its world premiere in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival at the end of the month. Afterward, a limited theatrical release will follow in the spring.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Called “a sly and stylized exploration of the world’s most sensational child-murder case,” Casting JonBenét looks at the still-unsolved death of the 6-year-old beauty queen. The murder was the center of a media frenzy and it continues to spark a dark fascination in the public eye. 

The documentary was shot over 15 months and looks at how the crime and its aftermath affected generations since then.

Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s vice president of original documentary programming, said in a statement that Green’s film represents a “sharply-rendered vision of a mythic American tragedy.”

This is just the next in a wave of projects that revisit the case, including CBS’ The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey, A&E’s The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered, Investigation Discovery’s JonBenét Ramsey: An American Murder Mystery, the Dateline special “Who Killed JonBenét?,” and a Lifetime movie also titled Who Killed JonBenét?

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

