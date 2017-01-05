Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

If your New Year's Resolution was to spend less money on things that don't matter, then you might want to cut the cord to your cable box. Paying for traditional cable is expensive, and the price just keeps going up.
Not too long ago, imagining your life without a TV would have been difficult. Even harder would have been to imagine not planning your life around a TV show - if Grey's Anatomy was on at 9PM on a Tuesday, you had to be home.
That's just not the case anymore. Some of the best shows on television aren't even on TV, they are on the internet. Most people know about the three basic options: Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, but they don't know about some of the other options that are out there. Some of these online streaming websites are specialized, but many are just generic places to go for content online.
Here are some of the OTHER streaming options you have:
ACORN TV
For fans of British TV, including documentaries, comedies, and mysteries, Acorn TV is a great option. It is an American-based service that streams shows from Britain, Australia, and Canada.
Don't Miss: And Then There Were None, Miranda, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries
Cost: $4.99/month
BROADWAYHD
Theater fans, assemble! This is a service that rounds up filmed productions of plays and musicals that you can't see anymore, as well as the occasional streaming of live performances.
Don't Miss: Old Hats, The Woodsman
Cost: $7.99/show or $14.99/month
CBS ALL ACCESS
Stream CBS live and watch old espisodes on demand. They have 8,500 episodes of shows, including throwbacks. You can also watch NFL games. Rumor has it there will be originals soon too.
Don't Miss: The Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight, and Star Trek: Discovery
Cost: $5.99/month for limited commercials, $9.99/month for commercial-free streaming
COMIC-CON HQ
If you love Comic Con, then you might want to take a look at this online streaming platform. It is a love-child of Comic-Con International and Lionsgate where fans can check out the geek culture streaming and original programming. It will give you up to date information about the Con as well as news about actors and franchises.
Don't Miss: Con Men, Kings of Con, Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest
Cost: $4.99/month
CRACKLE
For those who don't want to spend any money to watch TV, whether it is because you don't have it or you don't watch all that much TV, Sony's Crackle is a great option. It has movies, TV, and even canceled favorites that are hard to find anywhere else.
Don't Miss: The Art of More, StartUp, and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.
Cost: Free
CRUNCHYROLL
For Anime lovers, there is nothing better than Crunchyroll, which gives you access to hundreds of classics. It is free, but has ads. If you want to go ad free, there is a small fee. The fee will also give you access to many other series.
Cost: $6.95 for premium membership per month, $11.95 for premium+ membership per month
CW SEED
The digital outlet for The CW (and even The WB) features some of your old favorites and a bunch of new ones as well.
Don't Miss: DC’s Vixen, VeryMallory, I Ship It
Cost: Free
FANDOR
On Fandor, you'll find movie streaming service, but even better, you'll find a community of creators who make video essays and films. If you are a creator, Fandor gives 50 percent of revenue to the films’ rights holders.
Cost: $10/month
FILMSTRUCK
FilmStruck combines Turner Classic Movies and The Criterion Collection. Film experts curate the content and add things quite regularly. You'll love some of the behind-the-scenes content and the forgotten favorites.
Cost: $6.99/month
FULLSCREEN
Brought into popularity by social media stars Shane Dawson and Grace Helbig, Fullscreen has quite a few of original series and movies. You are also able to find some older favorites like Dawson’s Creek and Chappelle’s Show.
Don't Miss: Shane and Friends, Present Tense, Filthy Preppy Teen$.
Cost: $5.99/month
GO90
Go90 is a Verizon-owned streaming service that has content that runs the gamut, from Funny or Die to live sports. It is an added perk for Verizon users who are able to stream go90 and not have it count toward data usage.
Don't Miss: Snooki & JWOWW: Moms with Attitude, The 5th Quarter, Top Grier.
Cost: Free
HBO NOW
Subscribing to HBO can be a bit costly on your TV, but it is worth the extra money to get access to the network's extensive catalogue. See new shows and old, like The Wire, Last Week Tonight, and Sex and the City.
Don't Miss: Jon Stewart has a development deal to create daily online content for the service.
Cost: $14.99/month
MUBI
For film buffs, this is the place to find the next great indie flick or foreign film. It also has hundreds of critically acclaimed favorites. If you are really into the website, there is also a magazine that has access to reviews, interviews, sneak peeks, and a message board.
Cost: $5.99/month
PEN
PEN is a combination of People/Entertainment weekly that offers free content from both on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS, and Android devices.
Don't Miss: EW Reunites, Bingeworthy, EW: The Show, The Jess Cagle Interview
Cost: Free
SCREAMBOX
If you love horror movies and television shows, this is the streaming service for you. It is currently available on Xbox 360, iPad, Roku, PlayStation, Android tablets, Samsung Smart TVs, and Kindle Fire TVs.
Cost: $4.99/month
SEESO
This is a subscription service that focuses in on comedy shows from Britisn and American sitcoms from years ago and today, stand-up specials, and next-day access to new episodes of Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Seth Meyers.
Don't Miss: Flowers, Take My Wife, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$
Cost: $3.99/month
SHUDDER
Similar to Screambox, Shudder has many, many horror movies. Shudder TV is also a pretty cool option to see on iOS and Android devices and Roku.
Cost: $4.99/month
SHOWTIME ANYTIME
Viewers can subscribe to Showtime without the cable package. Get access to Showtime content on the internet as well as on Apple and Roku devices.
Don't Miss: The Affair, Homeland, Masters of Sex, Shameless
Cost: $10.99/month
SPUUL
Spuul offers tons of Bollywood content. See the colors and hear the music in more than six different Indian regional languages. You can also download content to watch offline.
Cost: $4.99/month
STARZ APP
You can get full access to Starz original series and movies on Xbox One, Apple devices, Roku, Sony Android TV, and most Android phones, tablets, and TV devices.
Don't Miss: Outlander, Power, The Girlfriend Experience
Cost: $8.99/month
THIRTEEN PASSPORT
Get access to PBS' flagship channel on public shows.
Don't Miss: Downton Abbey, Poldark
Cost: Free with $5/month membership to Thirteen, which comes with other member benefits like theater discounts
TRIBECA SHORTLIST
Curated movies featuring actors, directors, and more industry insiders from all walks of life.
Cost: $4.99/month
TUBI TV
Don't pay anything, but see quite a few ads, as you stream popular movies and television shows Tubi TV is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and Roku, Apple TV, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, and more.
Cost: Free
TWITCH
Twitch is favored resource for gamers and offers a platform for video game fans to interact as they play.
Cost: Free with Amazon Prime
Viki
Viki has tons of Asian TV shows and movies, focusing in on Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese content. Fans give a lot of content to this website, helping with subtitles and explanations.
Cost: $4.99/month
YOUTUBE RED
This enhanced YouTube lets you see videos without ads and download them onto your mobile device to watch offline. There is also original content on here from certain popular YouTubers.
Don't Miss: Escape the Night, Lazer Team, Scare PewDiePie
Cost: $9.99/month