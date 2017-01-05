Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

If your New Year's Resolution was to spend less money on things that don't matter, then you might want to cut the cord to your cable box. Paying for traditional cable is expensive, and the price just keeps going up.

Not too long ago, imagining your life without a TV would have been difficult. Even harder would have been to imagine not planning your life around a TV show - if Grey's Anatomy was on at 9PM on a Tuesday, you had to be home.

That's just not the case anymore. Some of the best shows on television aren't even on TV, they are on the internet. Most people know about the three basic options: Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, but they don't know about some of the other options that are out there. Some of these online streaming websites are specialized, but many are just generic places to go for content online.

Here are some of the OTHER streaming options you have:

ACORN TV

For fans of British TV, including documentaries, comedies, and mysteries, Acorn TV is a great option. It is an American-based service that streams shows from Britain, Australia, and Canada.

Don't Miss: And Then There Were None, Miranda, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Cost: $4.99/month

BROADWAYHD

Theater fans, assemble! This is a service that rounds up filmed productions of plays and musicals that you can't see anymore, as well as the occasional streaming of live performances.

Don't Miss: Old Hats, The Woodsman

Cost: $7.99/show or $14.99/month

CBS ALL ACCESS

Stream CBS live and watch old espisodes on demand. They have 8,500 episodes of shows, including throwbacks. You can also watch NFL games. Rumor has it there will be originals soon too.

Don't Miss: The Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight, and Star Trek: Discovery

Cost: $5.99/month for limited commercials, $9.99/month for commercial-free streaming

COMIC-CON HQ

If you love Comic Con, then you might want to take a look at this online streaming platform. It is a love-child of Comic-Con International and Lionsgate where fans can check out the geek culture streaming and original programming. It will give you up to date information about the Con as well as news about actors and franchises.

Don't Miss: Con Men, Kings of Con, Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest

Cost: $4.99/month

CRACKLE

For those who don't want to spend any money to watch TV, whether it is because you don't have it or you don't watch all that much TV, Sony's Crackle is a great option. It has movies, TV, and even canceled favorites that are hard to find anywhere else.

Don't Miss: The Art of More, StartUp, and Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Cost: Free

CRUNCHYROLL

For Anime lovers, there is nothing better than Crunchyroll, which gives you access to hundreds of classics. It is free, but has ads. If you want to go ad free, there is a small fee. The fee will also give you access to many other series.

Cost: $6.95 for premium membership per month, $11.95 for premium+ membership per month

CW SEED

The digital outlet for The CW (and even The WB) features some of your old favorites and a bunch of new ones as well.

Don't Miss: DC’s Vixen, VeryMallory, I Ship It

Cost: Free

FANDOR

On Fandor, you'll find movie streaming service, but even better, you'll find a community of creators who make video essays and films. If you are a creator, Fandor gives 50 percent of revenue to the films’ rights holders.

Cost: $10/month

FILMSTRUCK

FilmStruck combines Turner Classic Movies and The Criterion Collection. Film experts curate the content and add things quite regularly. You'll love some of the behind-the-scenes content and the forgotten favorites.

Cost: $6.99/month

FULLSCREEN

Brought into popularity by social media stars Shane Dawson and Grace Helbig, Fullscreen has quite a few of original series and movies. You are also able to find some older favorites like Dawson’s Creek and Chappelle’s Show.

Don't Miss: Shane and Friends, Present Tense, Filthy Preppy Teen$.

Cost: $5.99/month

GO90

Go90 is a Verizon-owned streaming service that has content that runs the gamut, from Funny or Die to live sports. It is an added perk for Verizon users who are able to stream go90 and not have it count toward data usage.

Don't Miss: Snooki & JWOWW: Moms with Attitude, The 5th Quarter, Top Grier.

Cost: Free

HBO NOW

Subscribing to HBO can be a bit costly on your TV, but it is worth the extra money to get access to the network's extensive catalogue. See new shows and old, like The Wire, Last Week Tonight, and Sex and the City.

Don't Miss: Jon Stewart has a development deal to create daily online content for the service.

Cost: $14.99/month

MUBI

For film buffs, this is the place to find the next great indie flick or foreign film. It also has hundreds of critically acclaimed favorites. If you are really into the website, there is also a magazine that has access to reviews, interviews, sneak peeks, and a message board.

Cost: $5.99/month

PEN

PEN is a combination of People/Entertainment weekly that offers free content from both on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS, and Android devices.

Don't Miss: EW Reunites, Bingeworthy, EW: The Show, The Jess Cagle Interview

Cost: Free

SCREAMBOX

If you love horror movies and television shows, this is the streaming service for you. It is currently available on Xbox 360, iPad, Roku, PlayStation, Android tablets, Samsung Smart TVs, and Kindle Fire TVs.

Cost: $4.99/month

SEESO

This is a subscription service that focuses in on comedy shows from Britisn and American sitcoms from years ago and today, stand-up specials, and next-day access to new episodes of Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Don't Miss: Flowers, Take My Wife, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$

Cost: $3.99/month

SHUDDER

Similar to Screambox, Shudder has many, many horror movies. Shudder TV is also a pretty cool option to see on iOS and Android devices and Roku.

Cost: $4.99/month

SHOWTIME ANYTIME

Viewers can subscribe to Showtime without the cable package. Get access to Showtime content on the internet as well as on Apple and Roku devices.

Don't Miss: The Affair, Homeland, Masters of Sex, Shameless

Cost: $10.99/month

SPUUL

Spuul offers tons of Bollywood content. See the colors and hear the music in more than six different Indian regional languages. You can also download content to watch offline.

Cost: $4.99/month

STARZ APP

You can get full access to Starz original series and movies on Xbox One, Apple devices, Roku, Sony Android TV, and most Android phones, tablets, and TV devices.

Don't Miss: Outlander, Power, The Girlfriend Experience

Cost: $8.99/month

THIRTEEN PASSPORT

Get access to PBS' flagship channel on public shows.

Don't Miss: Downton Abbey, Poldark

Cost: Free with $5/month membership to Thirteen, which comes with other member benefits like theater discounts

TRIBECA SHORTLIST

Curated movies featuring actors, directors, and more industry insiders from all walks of life.

Cost: $4.99/month

TUBI TV

Don't pay anything, but see quite a few ads, as you stream popular movies and television shows Tubi TV is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, and Roku, Apple TV, Xbox 360, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Cost: Free

TWITCH

Twitch is favored resource for gamers and offers a platform for video game fans to interact as they play.

Cost: Free with Amazon Prime

Viki

Viki has tons of Asian TV shows and movies, focusing in on Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Taiwanese content. Fans give a lot of content to this website, helping with subtitles and explanations.

Cost: $4.99/month

YOUTUBE RED

This enhanced YouTube lets you see videos without ads and download them onto your mobile device to watch offline. There is also original content on here from certain popular YouTubers.

Don't Miss: Escape the Night, Lazer Team, Scare PewDiePie

Cost: $9.99/month