Posted: Jan 5 2017, 11:08am CST

 

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears
 

The Samsung S8 has been in the news for quite a long time but we have not seen any visuals up till now. Not to worry the first alleged photo of the Samsung S8 gives us all the details. The flagship phone has no Home button, minimal bezel and a curved screen.

The image can be speculated though. We do suspect some of the parts of the phone to be photoshopped from the Samsung S7 edge. You can also spot some uncertain artifacts on the top left and right corners of the screen. The on-screen keys are nowhere to be found.

There is a possibility they are hidden and the new GRACE UX is relying on gestures for going Back and app switching. Another possible explanation may be that the keys are placed on the side of the Samsung Logo and in the picture they don’t happen to be lit up.

However the current Samsung phones allow those keys to be lit so we wonder why anything would change now. If this picture has really been photoshopped then the makers have done quite a good job and has got all the rumors right even the Chinese language as the phone has been tested in China. This picture shows us what the S8 may actually look like.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

