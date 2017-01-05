CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

The Das Keyboard manufacturer is giving its keyboard a whole new direction. It is introducing an internet connected keyboard series where every key will have the ability of lighting up with a notification as per your wish.

The keyboard also has its personal API which will increase the level of customization. The keyboard offers something different than the OLED Touch Bar.

The notifications can appear in user defined colors on any one of the QWERTY keys. A demonstration of the keyboard was given at the CES.

A simple example of the how keyboard works is that you can increase the speed of key flashes through a timer.

They keys have Gamma Zulu mechanics which will take a long time to wear out. The keyboard is available for pre-orders while shipping starts this spring.