 
 

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips

CES 2017: The Das Keyboard 5Q Brings Notifications To Fingertips
 

The Das Keyboard manufacturer is giving its keyboard a whole new direction. It is introducing an internet connected keyboard series where every key will have the ability of lighting up with a notification as per your wish.

The keyboard also has its personal API which will increase the level of customization. The keyboard offers something different than the OLED Touch Bar.

The notifications can appear in user defined colors on any one of the QWERTY keys. A demonstration of the keyboard was given at the CES.

A simple example of the how keyboard works is that you can increase the speed of key flashes through a timer.

They keys have Gamma Zulu mechanics which will take a long time to wear out. The keyboard is available for pre-orders while shipping starts this spring.

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Icy Ridges Seen on Earth Found on Pluto

Netflix to Stream JonBenét Ramsey Documentary

Rare Comet Will be Visible First Time on Earth This January

The Bitcoin is Crashing

Dust Avalanche Exposes Subsurface Materials on Martian Slope

Where are the Legendary Birds in Pokemon Go?

Free Weed on Inauguration Day

Best Diets of 2017

New NVIDIA Shield TV plays games, streams content, and wraps in Google Assistant

Audi and NVIDIA team to put Autonomous car in road by 2020

NVIDIA shows off its BB8 self-driving car at CES 2017

Ford and Amazon bring Alexa voice control inside the car

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date Leaked

The First Alleged Photo Of Samsung S8 Appears

Your Online Streaming TV Options Explained

Icy Ridges Seen on Earth Found on Pluto

