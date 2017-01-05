Billy Graham's Funeral and the Mandela Effect - What is the Truth?

There are many people online, including myself, who remembers Billy Graham's funeral being on television. While the timeline differs, I seem to remember it happening in the late 90s, but people remember it at all different times.

Still, many people remember an extravagant funeral that was carried on almost all television channels. In fact, for many of us, we believed that funerals were just that way.

Many of us can clearly remember the funeral, the related TV coverage for weeks following it. It was so outstanding that a few friends and I had discussions about the funeral.

Apparently, this memory is one of the most prevalent ones that falls under what we call the Mandela Effect. The funeral never happened - at least in this version of reality it didn't.

The thing is, Billy Graham is still alive. So what gives?

Many people think that we are confusing Billy Graham's funeral with someone else's funeral - it depends on when you think the funeral was. A television news station also reported that Billy Graham was dead. Graham's wife died in 2007, so some people could be confused about it.

