 
 

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 5:16am CST

 

Global Warming Pause Never Existed
A NEMO float, part of the global Argo array of ocean sensing stations, deployed in the Arctic from the German icebreaker Polarstern Bremerhaven. Photo courtesy of Argo
  A Slowdown in Global Warming has been Shown to Be False Once Again
 

It looks like a slowdown in global warming has been shown to be false once again.

A study published two years ago stated that there was no slowdown in global warming of the oceans in the past decade and a half. This was called the global warming hiatus. This study has now been confirmed to be true for a second time.

This shows that the novel buoys used to measure ocean temperatures reported cooler temperatures then the previous systems. As buoy measurements replaced ship measurements, some of the warming of the oceans was not measured accurately. 

This bias was rectified and the NOAA concluded in a journal that the oceans had grown warmer by 0.12 degrees Celsius per decade since the year 2000.

This was twice as much as the previous records of 0.07 degrees Celsius every ten years or so. Thus ocean temperatures were tallied and fell in line for the time span between 1970 and 1999.

Most of the hype about global warming hiatus was thus disproved. Most agencies around the world had looked on this hiatus as a puzzling fact and some had even cited it as evidence of global warming being a fraud.  

Climate change skeptics had attacked NOAA for this global warming hiatus. Yet now it is all out in the open. Using data from satellites and robots in the form of floats not to mention buoys, the NOAA results have been proved to be correct all along.

NOAA got the whole deal right and was not trying to mug it up at all. Many years ago, mariners used to measure ocean temperatures by scooping up a bucket of oceanic water onto the ship and sticking a thermometer in it. 

In the 50s, ships began measuring water temperature automatically and it was warmer due to the engines through which it passed. Then came a time when buoys got to do the temperature reading.

However, the buoys recorded cooler temperatures and this was where the mismatch occurred. NOAA is a highly respected agency that records all sorts of stuff related to the oceans and the atmosphere.

It is a good thing that the bias has been corrected and this whole thing has been saved from becoming politicized. Global warming is real and the hiatus was a fake phenomenon as has been proved once and for all.  

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

