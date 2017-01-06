 
 

Beijing Warns China Smog Makes The Snow Very Dirty

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 7:06am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Beijing Warns China Smog Makes The Snow Very Dirty
Getty Images
  • The snow is very dirty!
 

It seems that even the snow in China is polluted this winter. Thus kids won’t get a chance to throw snowballs at each other or build a snowman.

China’s children face a daunting existence this winter. They will face some of the worst pollution in the form of smog. Their still developing lungs will thus be subjected to a health hazard.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The reason behind this air pollution is the many homes being heated by the burning of more coal. The weather means that people seek protection from its bone-chilling effects.   

Many students have to sit for their exams out in the smog. The latest assault on the public is the set of instructions not to build any snowmen or engage in snowball fights.

Beijing’s authorities issued this warning since the snow was so dirty that it was not worth playing with. Also citizens were told to take an umbrella with them if they happened to venture outside their homes.

The reason is that Beijing’s average air quality index has been at 195 over the past month or so. It also peaked at 470. According to WHO safe levels are at 25. 

As for the snow, it contains the same toxic particles of smog. Beijing’s pollution problem is absolutely shocking in its intensity. The engulfing of the blue skies by a foggy wall of pollution was caught on film recently.

The video clip went viral and it showed that the snow was not just toxic in the capital. It was deadly all over the place. There are industrial centers that have it even worse than Beijing.

The smog happens to be worse than smoking a pack of cigarettes. It could cause more than 1 in 3 deaths throughout China. 

The government has promised that it will resolve this issue of rampant pollution. This was after a protest took place in the city of Chengdu in December.

The media in China has reiterated that there were more blue sky days than previously seen in the country in 2016. China is projected to develop renewable energy by the year 2020, according to Time.

$361 billion will be spent on this by the government. Meanwhile, the Chinese people have to bear the burden of a boring and depressing winter spent indoors due to the high pollution levels. There will be no bobsledding, snowball fights or building of snowmen this time around. 

Don't Miss the CES 2017 Highlights:

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

35 minutes ago

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

43 minutes ago

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

51 minutes ago

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

2 hours ago

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

1 hour ago

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

HiAR AR smart glasses are powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU

2 hours ago

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

Nabi Aristotle connected kids room platform and camera debuts at CES 2017

2 hours ago

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

LG Signature OLED TV W packs 4K HDR into a 65-inch screen

2 hours ago

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

Global Warming Pause Never Existed

2 hours ago

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

Razer Project Valerie packs three displays into a 17-inch gaming laptop form factor

2 hours ago

Courtesy MMTUM Inc.

Oleum Vera Introduces DIY Organic Hair Care Kit

12 hours ago

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

Conan Gets Downsized on TBS

15 hours ago, 5:05pm CST

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

A Charmed Reboot is in the Works

15 hours ago, 4:10pm CST

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

LG Signature OLED TV W Series Unveiled at CES 2017

18 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

CES 2017: Misfit Launches First Touchscreen Smartwatch Vapor

18 hours ago, 1:35pm CST


Featured News

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Lego Boost Is Hottest Toy of 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

Sony XBR-A1E BRAVIA OLED 4K HDR Dolby Vision TV with Acoustic Surface Unveiled at CES 2017

 
CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order



Latest Science News

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

35 minutes ago

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

43 minutes ago

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

51 minutes ago

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

NASA Finds Millions Of Black Holes in Deepest X-Ray Image

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

Zombie Apocalypse Would Wipe out Humans in Just 100 Days

35 minutes ago

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS

43 minutes ago

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

NASA Moon Data Provides More Accurate 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Path

51 minutes ago

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

Panasonic Companion Robot has a built-in projector and wants you to interact with it

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.