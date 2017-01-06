Beijing Warns China Smog Makes The Snow Very Dirty

China’s children face a daunting existence this winter. They will face some of the worst pollution in the form of smog. Their still developing lungs will thus be subjected to a health hazard.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The reason behind this air pollution is the many homes being heated by the burning of more coal. The weather means that people seek protection from its bone-chilling effects.

Many students have to sit for their exams out in the smog. The latest assault on the public is the set of instructions not to build any snowmen or engage in snowball fights.

Beijing’s authorities issued this warning since the snow was so dirty that it was not worth playing with. Also citizens were told to take an umbrella with them if they happened to venture outside their homes.

The reason is that Beijing’s average air quality index has been at 195 over the past month or so. It also peaked at 470. According to WHO safe levels are at 25.

As for the snow, it contains the same toxic particles of smog. Beijing’s pollution problem is absolutely shocking in its intensity. The engulfing of the blue skies by a foggy wall of pollution was caught on film recently.

The video clip went viral and it showed that the snow was not just toxic in the capital. It was deadly all over the place. There are industrial centers that have it even worse than Beijing.

The smog happens to be worse than smoking a pack of cigarettes. It could cause more than 1 in 3 deaths throughout China.

The government has promised that it will resolve this issue of rampant pollution. This was after a protest took place in the city of Chengdu in December.

The media in China has reiterated that there were more blue sky days than previously seen in the country in 2016. China is projected to develop renewable energy by the year 2020, according to Time.

$361 billion will be spent on this by the government. Meanwhile, the Chinese people have to bear the burden of a boring and depressing winter spent indoors due to the high pollution levels. There will be no bobsledding, snowball fights or building of snowmen this time around.