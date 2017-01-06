 
 

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps Will Be First African-American Crewmember On ISS

Posted: Jan 6 2017

 

NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps will be First African-American Crewmember on ISS
NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps. Credits: NASA
 

NASA announces first African-American woman, Jeanette Epps, who will board the International Space Station in 2018.

NASA’s two veteran astronauts Andrew Feustel and Jeanette Epps are selected for a mission in 2018. Feustel will serve as a a flight engineer on Expedition 55, and then as a commander of expedition 56, will launch in March 2018.

Epps is the first member of African American space station crew that will have her first flight in March 2018. She will join the mission as aflight engineer on expedition 56, and will stay there for expedition 57.

Drew and Jannet will bring new studies as every crew member does, and the space station would get good advantage from both astronauts, stated Chris Cassidy, chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. 

Feustel is a native of lake Orion, Michigan and worked as an astronaut in 2000, and flew space shuttle Atlantis in 2009. The 2009 mission included NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. Feustel had his first space station journey in 2011, when he was a member of the STS-134 crew on a final mission of Endeavour.

Feustel got bachelor’s degree in solid Earth sciences and a master’s degree in geophysics from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He did his doctorate in 1995 from geological sciences, with a specialization in seismology, from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Epps got her bachelor’s degree in physics at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, her hometown; in 1992.She did her masters in science in 1994 and a doctorate in 2000 in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland.

Epps used to get high grades in school and once here brother said that she could become an astronaut one day. It was a time when the first American women, named Sally Ride went to space.

While doing PhD, Epps was a NASA Graduate Student Researchers Project fellow, authoring several journal and conference articles on her research.

She also joined a research lab after graduating and stayed there for two years,co-authoring many patents, before being recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency. Epps also worked as a CIA technical intelligence officer before being selected as a member of the 2009 astronaut class.  

Feustel and Epps will become the member of a long and distinguished line of astronauts’ crew at the International Space Station since November 2000. 

More than 200 astronauts have visited the space so far, and provided new information. The astronauts made great discoveries during their journey to space.

