Atlantic Ocean Current Could Collapse With Climate Change
There are reports that global warming is causing one of the world's largest ocean water circulation systems to undergo disruption in the Atlantic Ocean.

The largest oceanic circulation system may not have much stability left as the experts’ models show today. We are talking about the deep ocean current mentioned in the movie “The Day After Tomorrow”.

Changes in this could take place rather suddenly and haphazardly. This fact was noted down in a journal. The collapse of this system under the pressure of global warming has been underestimated by the concerned authorities. 

Oceanic heat is carried north by this system. It enters the ambit of the Atlantic Ocean. A lower portion of dense cold water flows southwards as a result of this action.

Also an upper portion of warm salty water flows northwards in tandem with this. Climate change is occurring due to this on a rapid basis in the Atlantic rim countries in Europe.

The current models show it all to be stable. Yet the new models show that the system could collapse anytime in the future. This carries negative connotations for the weather patterns around the globe. 

A collapse of this oceanic mechanism would cause cooling of the North Atlantic Ocean. Arctic sea ice would spread too. Tropical belts would move southwards. That is one of the most prominent changes that would occur were this to happen.

Within the next couple of centuries the whole effect would be monumental in its range and scope. It would truly be like something straight out of the previously mentioned movie.

The very idea is frightening and apocalyptic in its nature. It forces you to think in a topsy turvy manner. The experts are saying that the model needs more fine tuning before it can be applied without any doubts. 

Water salinity, ocean temperatures and melting ice would change their patterns over decades. This is a crucial part of the model. Thus climate change is a fact whether you like it or not. Love it or hate it, you have to face it.   

The research appears in the Jan. 4 online edition of the journal Science Advances.

