Trump Hits Arnold Schwarzenegger For His "Apprentice" Ratings

Donald Trump has lashed out against his “Apprentice” replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger on his preferred platform, Twitter. He tweeted that the ratings for the show he left behind for his political career. Most of his disdain settled on the fact that the former California governor didn't support him in the 2016 election.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14,” Trump, an executive producer of the show, said in a series of tweets. “Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

"The New Celebrity Apprentice" premiered on Monday with Schwarzenegger as the host, but it didn't receive the best ratings, coming in with 4.9 million viewers compared to the 18.5 million when it premiered with Trump in 2004. Compared to Trump's last ratings of 6.5 million, it isn't so bad. Of course, you also have to take into account the fact that Trump is connected to the show and many people are not fans of the Trump brand.

During the 2016 election, Schwarzenegger supported Ohio Governor John Kasich in the primary and would not vote for Trump in the general election.

“For the first time since I became a citizen in 1983, I will not vote for the Republican candidate for President,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement in October to Politico. “As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else – American. So I want to take a moment today to remind my fellow Republicans that it is not only acceptable to choose your country over your party – it is your duty.”