 
 

Intel's Compute Card Could Change The Smart Game

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 10:22am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Intel&#039;s Compute Card Could Change the Smart Game
Credit: Intel
 

Intel was a little bit behind the times and never really jumped on the smartphone bandwagon, but now they are trying to establish themselves in the marketplace for smart technology. Their latest effort is called the "Compute Card," a small 94.5mm by 55mm by 5mm slab that includes a CPU and GPU, RAM, storage, and wireless connectivity, according to Ars Technica.

The idea is to separate the "smart" parts of appliances and computers - TVs, refrigerators, all-in-ones, commercial equipment, etc - from the rest of the hardware. This will keep the price of things like smart TVs low because while the processing hardware goes quickly, the TV is still fine. With a Compute Card, you would simply have to eject the old card and put in a new one.

Intel talked briefly about the Compute Cards are CES 2017, but you can expect the ones that are the fastest to perform like high-end, fanless laptops. Intel said that processors with a TDP of up to 6W could fit inside Compute Cards. They also said that the card uses a variant of the USB-C port called a "USB-C plus extension" to connect. The connector gives access to the USB and PCIe buses and the HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs.

It will replace the Compute Stick, which will probably disappear in about 2018.

The problem with the Compute Stick is that its input and output ports were limiting. The Card will be able to work with more enclosures so that it can use different ports and display interfaces. 

Intel predicts that they will have more information available in June 2017, with the cards coming out soon after that.

According to Ars Technica, Intel's Compute Card partners, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Sharp on the computing side and Seneca Data, InFocus, DTx, TabletKiosk, and Pasuntech on the commercial side, will all be making their own announcements and releases separately.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

