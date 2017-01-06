 
 

CES 2017: Here Is A Six-Inch Touchscreen Windows Desktop

Posted: Jan 6 2017, 11:06am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Who Wants A Six Inch touchscreen Windows Desktop?

The Dutch startup Ockel believes that the world now requires a six inch Windows 10 desktop PC which will also act like a tablet. This non functioning prototype was exhibited at the CES. The final models will be with Indiegogo backers in May.

Ockel has gained repute after establishing credit card sized PCs for people who wish to take along their desktop wherever they are going. The Sirius B was a great hit. This made the company take an initiative to build a version that could be used on the go.

This product was named Sirius A . it was a wedged shaped device with eight regular sized ports. Both of the versions can be used as full bodied desktops. They feature an Intel Atom x7-Z8750 processor. The vanilla edition will be able to run Windows Home and comes with a 4GB/64GB Ram storage.

The battery will hopefully run for four hours. Nathalie van Wijkivliet from Ockel has explained that the desktop has been designed to carry around and use when the need arises. The device is amalgamation of a tablet, PC and smartphone.

The Sirius A will cost $700 and Sirius B will cost $800. If you wish to have a desktop you can get one at a price way below than $700. The idea of having a slightly shrunk down smartphone sounds great in theory but not in reality.

Only a small amount of people will like it and the rest will steer clear.

