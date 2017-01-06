 
 

CES 2017 Marks The Debut Polaroid Pop Instant Digital Camera

Posted: Jan 6 2017

 

Debuting at CES 2017, the latest camera in the Polaroid instant digital print line pairs wireless technology with the iconic Polaroid 3x4" print
The CES 2017 is going to launch a number of innovative and different products this year. Some of them will surely become iconic in their own domain.

If we talk about the first day of the event, a new camera was launched in the event which will bring back the experience of very popular Polaroid experience.

This new camera which is called the Polaroid Pop is actually an instant digital camera that is beautiful to look at and uses the latest technology to function as well.

The design of this camera is sleek and modern looking which will be able to provide a classic 3x4” Polaroid instant print after capturing the picture. Thus combining the power of digital photography and instant printing, this camera will bring about the best of the both worlds. 

Polaroid is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. Thus it’s a great idea to bring about the new and revolutionized concept for a Polaroid pictures.

The Polaroid Pop digital camera that is launched at the CES 2017 will be the perfect gift for Polaroid lovers and the ones who would like to have it in new package. 

This new camera Polaroid Pop will bring about the experience of modern design and latest technology of instant sharing and fun of iconic Polaroid at one place.

The camera will be a 20MP CMOS sensor and dual LED flash camera. This will give high quality images to the owners. Functions like image stabilization, 1080p full HD video recording and video storage in the SD card will be available in it. The SD card capacity in the camera will be up to 128 GB. 

The owners will be able to take selfies and other ages in various modes with all the ease. Polaroid Pop instant print camera will be available Q4 2017. Pricing is not yet available.

"There's an incredible level of excitement for us this year," said Scott W. Hardy, President and CEO of Polaroid. "All throughout the booth you can feel the energy as we celebrate the 80th year of our iconic brand and there is nothing better than unveiling exciting new products on the world's biggest stage – CES 2017. We're debuting new products across several categories, many of which are new for Polaroid, as well as those which we're quite familiar with, especially the instant digital market."

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies will launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

