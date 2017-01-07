 
 

China's First AR Smart Glasses HiAR Glasses Showcased At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 7 2017

 

  • HiAR: The AR smart glasses showcased at CES 2017
 

AR smart glasses are the world's first product of its kind that are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

HiAR Glasses are actually China's first binocular all-in-one AR smart glasses that are now on display at CES 2017. One of a kind AR smart glasses will remain on display for the entire event that will run from 5th to 8th January, 2017.

HiAR Glasses were first displayed earlier in November in Barcelona where the Smart City Expo World Congress was held for the year 2016. This device gained a lot of attention from the enthusiasts of AR/VR technology and professionals both. The visitors described its functioning to be pretty close to that of Microsoft’s HoloLens. 

HiAR Glasses is full of latest technology modules which is the reason that it is packed with HiScene’s rich experience in AR technology while will surely become one of the leading product of the AR industry. The glasses are leading both on terms of technology and performance and has become the leading AR gadget in China. This is time that it is known in the whole wide world as well. 

The best part about these AR glasses is that these are the world's first product glasses based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor which is one of the latest and most advanced Mobile processors of this era. The processor has implacable graphic quality and a fast transmission data rate as well. 

Not only Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 but the smart glasses are also powered by Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU and new Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP which give the product with powerful computing and graphics processing abilities.  And the presence of 4GB Dual Channel LPDDR4 memory makes data transmission rate faster and power consumption rate 40 percent less than any other AR device such as DDR3. 

The HiAR Glasses will come with voice interaction feature that will combine the effects of 3D gestures and artificial intelligence. HiAR Glasses support personalized artificial intelligence-based voice services in Mandarin Chinese, and its calling interface for voice services will be fully open sourced. This will ensure that this device works both indoors and outdoors with 3D gestures technology. 

According to the company that has designed this device, it is the most affordable AR device in the market which will offer highest performance level. The company also claims that HiAR Glasses runs on the highly customizable Android operating system. AR engine that powered these AR Smart Glasses integrates the company's 

image recognition, 

object recognition, 

simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) functions, 

among other core technologies developed in-house. 

And the combination of a highly customized user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) helps create a more suitable operation system for these AR glasses.

HiAR Glasses now on display at LVCC South Hall, Booth# 26926 during the CES 2017 that run through January 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launching their innovative products at CES 2017, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

