CES 2017: Dell Canvas is World’s First Horizontal QHD smart Workspace

The CES 2017 if off to a great start and will showcase a number of excellent products for sure. Dell which is known for its explant quality PCs and laptops has come up with an innovative kind of PC for CES 2017. The company has introduced Dell Canvas which is the world’s first ever smart horizontal workstation of its own kind. You will be mesmerized by its look as it looks nothing but a piece of art.

The Dell Canvas comes with the features of touch, totem, and pen capabilities as well. It has World’s smallest 13 inch 2 in 1 Infinity Edge screen added to it in the award winning XPS portfolio. It also has Precision All in Ones, thus along with XPS it provides an excellent quality sound that is not provided in any other kind of PC. It will also have the option of Dell Ultra Sharp that is 32 inches Ultra HD 8K monitor in world’s 32-inch 8K display.

The Dell Canvas will work just like that of a desk. The user or owner will be able to angel it on a flat desk and will be able to communicate or express third thoughts just naturally like that of writing on a paper with pen. The system will work on Windows 10. Dell Canvas will have the ability to synchronize perfectly with Adobe, Autodesk, AVID, Dassault systems, Solid Works and Microsoft.

Other than that Dell is bringing innovation to the next level by introducing wireless charging of laptops as well. it was a well sought concept and it looks as if Dell is going to be working on it. Dell is also making sure that its upcoming workstations are of the highest technology bearers as well.

At the CES 2015, Dell unveiled a series of world-first innovations that are redefining personal computing. The entire Dell PC portfolio features Windows 10 and new 7th Gen Intel Core processors, helping people maximize productivity and creativity while enjoying lifelike viewing experiences.

Other than Dell Canvas, Dell's Innovative PCs lineup at CES 2017 include:

World’s smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 with InfinityEdge screen added to award-winning XPS portfolio

XPS and Precision All-in-Ones provide best sound of any AIO in the market

Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K Monitor is world’s first 32-inch 8K display

Dell Precision 7720 is Dell’s most powerful VR-ready mobile workstation

World’s first wireless charging 2-in-1 delivers the ultimate “no wires” experience

Consumer Electronics Association honors Dell innovations with CES 2017 Innovation Awards

Dell Canvas (Honoree, Tech For a Better World category)

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (Honoree, Computer Hardware and Components category)

Dell XPS 27 AIO (Honoree, Computer Hardware and Components category)

Dell Latitude 5285 2-in-1 (Honoree, Computer Hardware and Components category)

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor S2718D (Honoree, Computer Peripherals category)

Dell Alienware 17 with Tobii Eye Tracking Technology (Honoree, Gaming category)

Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM717 (Honoree, Computer Accessories category)

Pricing and availability

Starting Jan. 5 Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is available exclusively on Dell.com and at Best Buy in the U.S. starting at $999.99 and Dell XPS 27 AIO is available on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $1,499.99.

Available Jan. 12 on Dell.com in the U.S., the Dell 24 Touch Monitor (P2418HT) starts at $399.99, and the Dell 24 Monitor for Video Conferencing (P2418HZ) starts at $329.99

Available Feb. 7 on Dell.com in the U.S., the OptiPlex 5050 Micro starts at $599 and the OptiPlex 5250 AIO starts at $879.

Available Feb. 23 on Dell.com in the U.S., the Dell 24 InfinityEdge Monitor (S2418HX) starts at $289.99 and the Dell 27 InfinityEdge Monitor (S2718HX) starts at $379.99.

Starting Feb. 28, Dell Precision 7720 VR-ready mobile workstation will be available on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $1,699 and New Latitude notebooks, including the Dell Latitude 5285 2-in-1, will be available on Dell.com in the U.S. The Latitude 5285 2-in-1 starts at $899.

Available March 23 on Dell.com in the U.S., the Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor (S2718D) starts at $699.99, and the Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K Monitor (UP3218K) starts at $4,999.

The Dell Canvas will be available March 30 on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $1,799.

The Dell Precision AIO (5720) will be available April 6 on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $1,599.

Dell XPS 15 notebook is available on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $999.99.

Dell Precision 5520 15-inch mobile workstation will be available on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $1,399.

At CES, Dell is hosting an interactive gallery and a series of events at the Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at the Venetian. The #DellExperience will be open Jan. 5-7 for all CES badge holders. Stop by each day beginning at 9 a.m. PT to check out virtual reality and gaming demos and hands-on experiences with new technology.

CES 2017 is celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary with a recording-breaking exhibit floor spanning more than 2.6 million net square feet. More than 3,800 companies launch innovative products this week at CES, including an unprecedented 600 startups in Eureka Park. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, CES 2017 runs through Sunday, January 8, in Las Vegas, Nevada.