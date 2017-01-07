Arctic Pollution Threatens Polar Bear Health

A new study took place and it proved that persistent organic pollutants (POPs) in the Arctic were sparse for seals. Yet the same pollutants were higher and risky for polar bears.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Especially bear cubs that are being fed milk by female polar bears bear the brunt of the burden of these nasty pollutants. When compared to the 1980s, a decrease in the risk factor has been evident as the science of environmentalism has gotten off the ground.

International efforts to stem the tide of pollution and pollutants has seen to it that some of the animals around the world have begun to flourish once again. Yet still a lot more needs to be done.

While the ingredients of POPs has changed over the times, the newer POPs are increasing in number thereby increasing the risks posed for the polar bears and their cubs.

Especially, perfluorooctane sulfonate has been the major culprit pollutant in this regard. It has wreaked havoc on the environment and the ecosystem of the Arctic region.

This study is the first one to look into this matter on an in-depth level. POPs are not harmless. They pose a threat to life forms in the Arctic. The world is already facing the full impact of global warming.

Everywhere ugly structures are popping up thanks to mankind’s habit of creating his modern industrial cultural garbage. POPs happen to pose the highest risk since they are potent and poisonous chemicals.

Something must be done on an international level to stem the flow of this pollutant into the Arctic environment. Otherwise it may be too late to save the polar bears from near extinction.

This study appeared in the journal Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.